As a mma fan how did you survive the rhonda/connor years???

It's obvious the era of fedor, silva, gsp, jon jones & bj penn was the golden age of MMA. For the sake of argument lets say this era ends Dec 2013 when ando shin cracks in half.

The age covid/dagestine era followed the connor era, and is a resurrgence of high level mma.

As fan now that I reflect on the rhonda and connor era it was absolute shit. Seems like a transitional phase where mma athletes were still trying to make bank taking protected fights and using antics from the wwe attitude era. It was an era where snake oil coaches and nutrionist could stay relevant as the science of training, weight cut and nutrition for mma had not been figured out.

It was absolute shit.

HW - you had a trilogy featuring jds vs cain which was the highlifght but fails and falls flat in comparison to the pride hw gp. Stipe and Overeem run the division but it feels like we are watching made in china hw matches. Brock fucked off back tot the wwf. compare stipe, overeem, the jds vs cain trilogy to say fedor vs nog or fedor vs cro cop or even frye and Takayama and it was just lacking.

LHW - jones clears the division out only to be sabotaged by his own personal problems. DC is seen as a fake champ beating up people jones went through or cans like volkan.

MW - this was a decent division after anderson and really carried the ufc. Wideman looked at one point to be a possible GOAT until USADA wsa brought in. Rockhold had an exciting style, romero was like a comic book hero, bisping has a wrestlemania moment. I think fans at the time were let down by 170 pound can named whitaker taking the title as he was under the radar at this time. He wasn't really appreciated until the next era (covid, dagestan) when it waws izzy division.

WW- people rallied around hendricks but post USADA he was a bust. Lawler and Rory were incredible fights. Both embodied a fighting spirt that has been missing at ww (aside form usman and belal) since. Those fights pretty much cut their careers short. However with all the great things tehy did, the division was put to sleep by woodley. Usman had a great reign following it up but the division probably in it's worst state at the time.

LW - after bj and edgar, this was in a state of flux. Bendo couldn't handle the pressure of being champ. Petis, rda and alvarez are not tier 1 fighters and it showed as tehy were not able to keep pace with the new evolution fo mma. Guys like Ceronne, Ferguson, and diaz are able to become legends because of how weak the division was - barbosa or kevin lee were considered impressive wins hten. . The division was so bad it was basically put on hold for connor to be engineered into a champ champ. With that said connor was so popular this division still had the biggest buzz despite it being filled with lower tier fighters. You can compare this era to khabib, islam and charles to see how much worse it was.

FW - Aldo had cleared this division out so there wsa no buzz. Fans hated aldo because they loved connor and tarred anything aldo did under the guise of PEDs. Of course losing to connor in 15 seconds didn't help. Connor eventually killed htis division putting it on hold. Max did a good job bringing it back after connor, but it is really volk that made this division a staple and helped move on past connor during the covid age.

BW - TJ reigns over this division. An unlikeable guy, overall pos, and on steroids his whole career. Cruz comeback is a good story. At this point fans havne't really warmed up to smaller fighters. The division didn'[t really take off until TJ busted and Yan terrified everyone coming up. TJ and cruz train incredibly stupid which shows the division was still building at this time. The division now is one of the best. TJ and cruz in their prime don't crap the top 5 of where the division is now.

FLW - excellent dominant champion who no one appreciated. The division struggled as people didn't take it seriusly. go to a bar during ufc ppvs and people will talk about how they can beat up DJ because he is a midget etc. This was the best time during this division. It's never really been accepted as shown by figgy and moreno fighting each other over and over for 2.5 years. Dana wanted to kill the division before covid, he probably should have.

Anyways looking back you can see this connor/rhonda era just seems like crap and a big notch down in quality when compare it to the predecessor golden age and the subsequent covid/dagestan era. A huge drop. I suppose it makes sense. We didn't have USADA in the golden age. Post USADA there is a transition and people are not training optimally (connor and rhonda rise). After sometime post USADA training is figured out and we are watching peak MMA now.





I didn't mind it, overall. Even the villains and loudmouths can be entertaining to a degree. Especially watching them get whooped and served.
 
wdym survive??

You realize ronda coming into wmma and flying armbaring people was actually awesome? Connor KOing Aldo in 12 seconds is still one of the most shocking things I have ever seen.

Only the weird parasocial retards care and pay attention to outside antics, they were both fine and very enjoyable to watch.

I would say conor is way more insufferable now than he was then by a huge margin because he doesnt fight
 
wdym survive??

You realize ronda coming into wmma and flying armbaring people was actually awesome? Connor KOing Aldo in 12 seconds is still one of the most shocking things I have ever seen.

Only the weird parasocial retards care and pay attention to outside antics, they were both fine and very enjoyable to watch.

I would say conor is way more insufferable now than he was then by a huge margin because he doesnt fight
I would even say that Ronda was pretty entertaining until just after the Cat fight. I think that really made the ego explode, because it was one of the first fights that realistically she could have lost. If that fight didn't end that quickly, Rousey probably would have been a messed up, win or loss. Cat was brutal then.
 
Ronda was at least fighting everyone, except cyborg who wasn't in her division or promotion. She was annoying, and the hyperbole around her was annoying (once ever athlete that drops pro boxers with body shots lol) but she fought who she should have fought.

conor got some favoritism for sure, but his fights always had huge fight feel, so it was cool, even if you were waiting for his inevitable downfall.

Honestly, the most annoying part was the Conor fans. We still have this problem today with annoying fanvases, but none have rivaled the conor fan base idiots just yet, though many try very hard.
 
What a weird thread. The Conor/Ronda era was arguably the greatest era in UFC history. The two most popular fighters ever in the sport rising to the top at the same time. As much as I love Aldo, Conor made featherweight a much more popular division and Max and Volk have continued to carry torch. Ronda finishing everyone in a matter of minutes is the most exciting wmma ever has been. Heavyweight was exciting, that was right before the reign of Stipe. Middleweight was probably the deepest it ever has been with the Strikeforce invasion. Cruz/Dillashaw/Team Alpha Male rivalry. Jon Jones/DC rivalry at light heavyweight. Welterweight was probably the most fun it ever has been with Lawler/Rory/Hendricks. Demetrious Johnson in his prime.
 
That was a great time to be a fan. The current era is meh.

I genuinely don't know the name of the current FLW champ. I know the guy, but if you put a gun to my head I couldn't produce his name.
No idea who has any of the women's belts.
BW and FW are interesting
Up at LW Islam has defended his title for like 2 years without fighting a #1 contender.
WW has some interesting prospects, but Leon and Belal are hardly fan favorites.
MW has been interesting, but we seem to be headed into rematches.
LHW is a dumpster fire. Poatan is fighting the #8 guy and the #2 guy is 1-0-1 since s**tting the bed in his last title fight.
HW has a Twilight love story going on.
 
Its entertainment, you just asked how we "survived" the era of maximum UFC hype??
 
This place was tedious during Conor McGregor's reign. There was droves of weirdos role playing as him in every thread - cringeworthy trash talk, calling multi-millionaire fighters 'bums', and derailing threads of no relevance to McGregor.
 
