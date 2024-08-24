iPhone games?

UberHere
Feb 20, 2024
296
398
Any recommendations?
It’s the only form of gaming I do now. Haven’t had a console or a PC in years
I like Royal Match and Grand Harvest Solitaire. Used to like Hearthstone, but it just got stale to me.
I need a new game that’s fun for pvp. Also like RPG’s but can’t seem to find anything worthwhile. All the RPG games I can find are the stupid building and collecting resources crap.
