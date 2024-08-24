iPhone games?

UberHere

UberHere

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 20, 2024
Messages
296
Reaction score
398
Any recommendations?

It’s the only form of gaming I do now. Haven’t had a console or a PC in years

I like Royal Match and Grand Harvest Solitaire. Used to like Hearthstone, but it just got stale to me.

I need a new game that’s fun for pvp. Also like RPG’s but can’t seem to find anything worthwhile. All the RPG games I can find are the stupid building and collecting resources crap.
 
Have you looked through the games on the Apple Arcade service? Those are supposed to be the ones devoted to more hardcore gaming, and at least it weeds out the gatcha, pay-to-win, and pay-to-keep-playing garbage. It's up to 370 games.

Arcade Hub

List of all Apple Arcade Games in one place. Sort and filter the games on Arcade Hub.
arcade-hub.com arcade-hub.com
Madmick said:
49765255281_1e3f2b6161_o.png

Apple Arcade
[iOS] [tvOS] [MacOS]
  • $7 ---- monthly ($6.99/mo)
  • $50 -- yearly ($4.17/mo)
    • No microtransactions (in-app purchases) or ads will be allowed in the Arcade
    • Gameplay is also limitless (no lockout timers or restricted access)
    • Offline play must be allowed, and games must be downloadable to play
    • All Apple devices capable of running the latest respective operating systems will support Xbox & Playstation controllers (for iOS games designed for controllers aka "MFi" games). This means Mac Pros, iMacs, & MacBooks from 2013 and on updated to MacOS Catalina 10.15 or later; all iPads since the iPad Air 2 & iPhones since the iPhone 6s updated to iOS 13 or later; and all Apple TVs since the HD (2015 release) updated to tvOS 13 or later
    • Currently 170 games support controller; there is a filter for this in the "Arcade" if you browse to it on your Apple device
    • There are 368 games including originals/exclusives as of July-5-2024 with Apple actively participating in development, now
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,908
Messages
56,083,684
Members
175,063
Latest member
Bilal sheref abas

Share this page

Back
Top