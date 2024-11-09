Interslavic language

So we're creating a united slavic language. Next step unite Russia, East Europe, Balkan Slavs. Than next step exterminate the competition. Opinions ? Would you survive this or would you get killed by us ?





 
Should I start queing my Dota 2 matches on the East Europe Russia server instead of Eu west. To learn some Russian. I notice west europe hates often on Russians. I like to be hated 👹. Wouldn't it be fun to create an empire.
 
This sounds even worse than Esperanto.

Every slavic country should just speak Serbo-Croatian.
 
Patrick Jane said:
This sounds even worse than Esperanto.

Every slavic country should just speak Serbo-Croatian.
Funny thing is I can understand it and seems everyone else. Like Croatian with a russian accent and a few letter swaps. Slavic sounds ugly for non slavic speakers. Latin languages sound beautiful for everyone, spanish, french, italian. I had italian in school and tu sei una granda mierda.
Slavic is probably just indo-european mixed with east asian. Geographically Russians are in Asia 2/3.
 
Međuslovanska sila, your dead west, HipHop Valentina is gonna bomb you and take your sandwich.
 
Trabaho said:
Slavic is probably just indo-european mixed with east asian. Geographically Russians are in Asia 2/3.
Are you drunk?

Edit: You probably are, considering you wanted to create a pan-slavic empire. Way to get the Ustashe back ...
 
Patrick Jane said:
Are you drunk?

Edit: You probably are, considering you wanted to create a pan-slavic empire. Way to get the Ustashe back ...
You are a poor bait politician. Ustaše were allied with Nazis not Russians.

Where you from Patrik ? Don't say bikini bottom.
 
Trabaho said:
I know the west is trying hard for us and suceeded. I was born in Germany.
What do you mean? And who is "Us".

Yugoslavia was a failure. An empire with more slavic nations that hate each other is going to be an even bigger failure. You sound like those turks who want to annex all of central asia.
 
Patrick Jane said:
What do you mean? And who is "Us".

Yugoslavia was a failure. An empire with more slavic nations that hate each other is going to be an even bigger failure. You sound like those turks who want to annex all of central asia.
And you are what ?

How long does it take you to introduce yourself.

You said Croatia and I said us cause I am a Croatian.

Tell me who you are so we can see what your country is trying to do.

Also this is not strictly politicial it's more of a joke. But would be awesome to have a middle ground language all east Europe can communicate in.
 
Trabaho said:
Also this is not strictly politicial it's more of a joke. But would be awesome to have a middle ground language all east Europe can communicate in.
Try english. Not all of eastern Europe is slavic.

Is Kosovo Serbia in your opinion?
 
Patrick Jane said:
Try english. Not all of eastern Europe is slavic.

Is Kosovo Serbia in your opinion?
Wait english ???? It is actually probably my favorite language. However why the hell would everyone want to speak english ? British empire ftw. I like UK a lot.
So that's what you doing, spreading your linguistic and cultural power.

I don't know all Serbians say it's Serbia all Albanians it's Albania / Kosovo. It's not my history or teritorry. One of my best friends is from Kosovo, also got multiple Serbian aquantiances, buddies and I'm from Bosnia Herzegowina so we got 1/3 Serbs there. My cousin is half serb. Idgaf bout it. I just hate when somebody hates me for my nationality. Everything else is fine. Basically only a few serbs still hate Croatians and I don't blame them but you gotta be better than that. Bosnians are a bit cautious of us sometimes. I like Bosnians ofc. Albanians love us. For the wrong reasons but still. Serbs can be like us, but depends who got over the war. Overal Serbs Croatians can make for great friends. I think wars are uncessary. Period, anywhere. It's a sin.
 
Last edited:
Serbians are orthodox Croatians.
Albanians are non Slavic Croatians, so like 35% Croatian.
And vice versa.
Albanians are Ilirians, a Roman tribe. We are too but majorly mixed with west Slavs. Aparently Croatians are mixed with west slavs and Serbs with East slavs. Might be bullshit. East West slavs is not a big difference.
West Slavs Ukraine Poland Bjelorussija also those baltic Latvija ect are there. East Slav - Russia.
All Europe got the same ancestor 10 k years ago.
Germans are slavic mixed. Everyone is.
You can also partially trace me to Germany UK Norweig Spain.
Europe is 10 x smaller than Africa. It's small gloably speaking. Modern maps are disorted cause the earth is round. Africa is actually huge. 2x the size of Russia.
A European nationality is just a mix of different proportions of shared ancestors, nobody is original. All Homo Sapiens.
 
Trabaho said:
Wait english ???? It is actually probably my favorite language. However why the hell would everyone want to speak english ? British empire ftw. I like UK a lot.
So that's what you doing, spreading your linguistic and cultural power.
English is not my native language. Yet me and you are communicating in it already. Seems pretty clear that it fits the purpose.

Trabaho said:
Serbians are orthodox Croatians.
Albanians are non Slavic Croatians, so like 35% Croatian.
And vice versa.
Albanians are Ilirians, a Roman tribe. We are too but majorly mixed with west Slavs. Aparently Croatians are mixed with west slavs and Serbs with East slavs. Might be bullshit. East West slavs is not a big difference.
West Slavs Ukraine Poland Bjelorussija also those baltic Latvija ect are there. East Slav - Russia.
All Europe got the same ancestor 10 k years ago.
Germans are slavic mixed. Everyone is.
You can also partially trace me to Germany UK Norweig Spain.
Europe is 10 x smaller than Africa. It's small gloably speaking. Modern maps are disorted cause the earth is round. Africa is actually huge. 2x the size of Russia.
This is why i keep asking you what you are talking about. Your post sounds like you're talking about genetic heritage but you keep talking about Slavs, which is a linguistic concept. Bulgarian is slavic but Bulgars were turkic tribes.
 
Patrick Jane said:
English is not my native language. Yet me and you are communicating in it already. Seems pretty clear that it fits the purpose.
English won globaly. Well best music sports movies entertainment are all in english. Also most develpoed countries with highest degree of freedom and democracy. Speak english as first or second language.
Patrick Jane said:
This is why i keep asking you what you are talking about. Your post sounds like you're talking about genetic heritage but you keep talking about Slavs, which is a linguistic concept. Bulgarian is slavic but Bulgars were turkic tribes.
Language and ethnicity have major overlap. Slav is more a race than language. When you got mixed race countries one language is gonna dominate. Bulgarians are plenty slavic more than turkic. Check the dna statistics. I am 9% west Asian too.


What is your native language ?
 
Trabaho said:
Language and ethnicity have major overlap. Slav is more a race than language. When you got mixed race countries one language is gonna dominate. Bulgarians are plenty slavic more than turkic. Check the dna statistics.
Pick one of these things to create a coherent argument about. Because when you mix them up, you end up with North Macedonia where turks, greeks and bulgarians argue who is the true owner of this fake country.

Trabaho said:
I am 9% west Asian too.
The joy of Ottoman expansionism i guess.

Trabaho said:
What is your native language ?
Do you want to insult me in my native tongue or why do you care? Gotta admit this thread is more fun so far than i expected. Good job with it, unironically.
 
Patrick Jane said:
Pick one of these things to create a coherent argument about. Because when you mix them up, you end up with North Macedonia where turks, greeks and bulgarians argue who is the true owner of this fake country.
It's a mix of these things. Language ethnicity. Unless someone was colonised. People speak slavic cause they are fully or partially slavs. Aka East Europeans / Russians.

Why is macedonia fake, isn't every single country fake and made up at some point ? Germany was founded like 150 years ago. So who isn't fake.

Why the f would turks own macedonia. They are a few turkish speaking macedonians, nowhere close enough turk influence to be part of turkey. Bulgaria and Greece gotta accept Macedonia do their own thing, it's their life and decision.
Patrick Jane said:
The joy of Ottoman expansionism i guess.
For 500 years of conquest or what you call that, when somebody takes over a land, 9% is really low. But it's there. They got their European side from us, turkey, they took in Bosnians, Albanians and a few serbs.

Patrick Jane said:
Do you want to insult me in my native tongue or why do you care?
Yes always

Patrick Jane said:
Gotta admit this thread is more fun so far than i expected. Good job with it, unironically.
Dobro
 
Trabaho said:
It's a mix of these things. Language ethnicity. Unless someone was colonised. People speak slavic cause they are fully or partially slavs. Aka East Europeans / Russians.

Why is macedonia fake, isn't every single country fake and made up at some point ? Germany was founded like 150 years ago. So who isn't fake.

Why the f would turks own macedonia. They are a few turkish speaking macedonians, nowhere close enough turk influence to be part of turkey. Bulgaria and Greece gotta accept Macedonia do their own thing, it's their life and decision.
It's almost like slavic people are by definition groups of people who speak slavic languages (which by the way doesn't make someone russian and as mentioned, not all east european nations are slavic).

North Macedonia is a fake country precisely because ancient Macedonians were Greeks but this bizarre Tito-made Macedonia is filled with bulgarians who, according to turks, are turks. This is why greeks complain about North Macedonia stealing their name and history and turks claim it belongs to them because they have this retarded Grey Wolves ideology.


Trabaho said:
For 500 years of conquest or what you call that, when somebody takes over a land, 9% is really low. But it's there. They got their European side from us, turkey, they took in Bosnians, Albanians and a few serbs.
Nice way to exclude the greeks.

GXOOoFzW0AA4KrT


Trabaho said:
Yes always
Сећам се када сте починили геноцид у мојој земљи ;)
 
Just learn cyrillic and you will somewhat understand all

Like i got no clue what language this is but i about understand what sentence says

Patrick Jane said:
It's almost like slavic people are by definition groups of people who speak slavic languages (which by the way doesn't make someone russian and as mentioned, not all east european nations are slavic).

North Macedonia is a fake country precisely because ancient Macedonians were Greeks but this bizarre Tito-made Macedonia is filled with bulgarians who, according to turks, are turks. This is why greeks complain about North Macedonia stealing their name and history and turks claim it belongs to them because they have this retarded Grey Wolves ideology.



Nice way to exclude the greeks.

GXOOoFzW0AA4KrT



Сећам се када сте починили геноцид у мојој земљи ;)
