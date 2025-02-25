Looking at the recent history, in major conflicts, of the USA and friends:Korea = drawVietnam = lossFalklands = successGulf War = successBalkans = inconclusiveIraq 1= inconclusiveIraq 2 = successAfghanistan = lossNATO wasn't involved as such in most of those, but they are indicative of the ability or otherwise of the US and friends to impose its will around the world. Note the only one that was in Europe was inconclusive (there was more than one Balkan war, but counting them as one 'conflict').Taiwan's position is shaky. There have also been pirates operating in the Red Sea and off Singapore for years, and while this has been cracked down on at times, it's continuing. Pirates operating with impunity is very demoralising. China will step in sooner or later if it continues.After the Soviet Union fell the US had a period of peak, comparatively unopposed power. However Russia has recovered and China has beefed up a lot, while the US and Western countries are on a downward trajectory in most factors. Then again, so is Russia.Now Russia is defying the US and western countries and killing hundreds of thousands? of people in Europe. Figures vary a lot, but it seems the war has cost the US and western countries $200 billion+ so far. Obviously the Ukrainian government is a US puppet government which was installed by CIA coup, and without western support the war would have been over very quickly. The Ukraine has been begging to join NATO and the EU for years, but neither seems likely.The gist of recent discussions between European leaders and the Trump regime is that the US will be cutting back its military spending and presence in Europe, and that European countries, presumably mainly the UK, France and Germany, will need to take up that slack.Washington's tone towards Zelensky has also chilled markedly under Trump, and various concessions have been made to Russia (US boots on the ground ruled out, Ukraine: forget about the 2014 borders they're never coming back, pay us with mineral rights for continued patronage, considering readmitting Russia to the G7 (G8) etc.)The cutting of the budgets of USAID/CIA etc. NGOs, meddling in other countries' politics is also very significant.If Russia ends up winning the Ukraine War, getting all or most of what it wants, what will NATO membership mean in reality? How much confidence would you have in Article 5 at that point? Third World Arabian countries are one thing, but is the US still able to credibly project force in Europe?