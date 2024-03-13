Shoop INTERNATIONAL SHOOP LEAGUE SEASON 12 ROUND 2 (FINAL ROUND) VOTING THREAD!!! UFC 299

VOTE FOR YOUR 6 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 6 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

  • 01.

  • 02.

  • 03.

  • 04.

  • 05.

  • 06.

  • 07.

  • 08.

  • 09.

  • 10.

  • 11.

  • 12.

  • 13.

  • 14.

  • 15.

  • 16.

  • 17.

  • 18.

  • 19.

  • 20.

Results are only viewable after voting.
Arqueto

Arqueto

'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Gold
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
23,054
Reaction score
77,633
****PLEASE GIVE TIME FOR THE IMAGES TO LOAD. SOME OF THE GIFS ARE LARGE AND IT MAY TAKE A COUPLE OF MINUTES*****

We are live with the voting for Round 2 (FINAL ROUND) of the "International Shoop League Season 12" Shoop Contest. The most prestigious contest on Sherdog. Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!
  • You have 6 votes total
  • Voting will be open for 3 days.
  • You can change your votes if you want.
The International Shoop League V12 was a two-round event. Round 1 was for UFC 298 - Volkanovski vs Topuria Feb 17, 2024. The top 20 Shoopers advanced to the Final Round which is for UFC 299- O'Malley vs Vera 2, Mar 9, 2024.

******************************* PRIZES *******************************
So far, we have $180 in prizes!!!

$50 @Arqueto $50 Anonymous Sherbro $40 @Otto! $20 @Reach4theSky $20 Anonymous Sherbro 2




Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "ISL 12 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************

YOU HAVE 6 TOTAL VOTES PLEASE USE THEM ALL!

01.
yJ6cXM2.png


02.
B11sbRv.gif


03.
87EvEMc.jpeg



04.
724j4Hg.jpg


05.
MESF6KW_o.jpg


06.
2N7823r.jpeg


07.
XNwGE9g.gif


08.
vrbkHGh.gif


09.
U8IsOkQ.jpeg


10.
hRfgEAc.gif


11.
9ecOxJz.jpeg


12.
VeyShtx.gif


13.
BAP9LZc.png


14.
zisZJaQ.gif


15.
Di819vs.png


16.
Sse66Tt.png


17.
5hRJ1TU.jpeg


18.
bP6ZJ85.jpeg


19.
QHLT9aK.jpg


20.
lWnYQfP.jpeg
 
Cracking round 2 from everyone, legit creasing up at these.

Had a few very similar ideas to a some of these but could never have done half as good a job. Lots of extremely talented people out there, very well done sherfam.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arqueto
  • Poll
Shoop INTERNATIONAL SHOOP LEAGUE SEASON 12 ROUND 1 VOTING THREAD!!! UFC 298
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
Siver!
Siver!
Arqueto
  • Poll
Shoop MS PAINT CONTEST V8 (FINAL ROUND) VOTING THREAD - UFC 295 (WINNERS REVEALED)
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
5K
MT7
MT7
Arqueto
Shoop (ISL) International Shoop League Season 12 Sign Up and Trash Talking Thread! UFC 298 and 299!
11 12 13
Replies
258
Views
8K
Arqueto
Arqueto

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,881
Messages
55,242,403
Members
174,702
Latest member
AAA4444

Share this page

Back
Top