Shoop INTERNATIONAL SHOOP LEAGUE SEASON 12 ROUND 1 VOTING THREAD!!! UFC 298

VOTE FOR YOUR 6 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 6 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

Arqueto

****PLEASE GIVE TIME FOR THE IMAGES TO LOAD. SOME OF THE GIFS ARE LARGE AND IT MAY TAKE A COUPLE OF MINUTES*****

We are live with the voting for Round 1 of the "International Shoop League Season 12" Shoop Contest. The most prestigious contest on Sherdog. Vote for your 6 favourite Shoops!
  • You have 6 votes total
  • Voting will be open for 3 days.
  • You can change your votes if you want.
The International Shoop League V12 will be a two-round event. Round 1 will be for UFC 298 - Volkanovski vs Topuria Feb 17, 2024. The top 20 Shoopers will advance to the Final Round which is for UFC 299 - O'Malley vs Vera 2, Mar 9, 2024.

******************************* PRIZES *******************************
So far, we have $180 in prizes!!!

$50 @Arqueto $50 Anonymous Sherbro $40 @Otto! $20 @Reach4theSky $20 Anonymous Sherbro 2




Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. On Amazon, email the code to yourself and then PM it to @Arqueto with "ISL 12 Donation" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************

YOU HAVE 6 TOTAL VOTES PLEASE USE THEM ALL!

01.
Dywj93Y_d.webp


02.
WVRJVjf_d.webp


03.
fcCFiqE_d.webp


04.
Whx5qif.gif


05.
CMvk239.png


06.
BvcHdVp.jpeg


07.
bNrbHyP.gif


08.
wLjnA9i_d.webp


09.
fRJvtCO.png


10.
VRMRI4w.gif


11.
7tnZ7xe.png


12.
X0Devyi.jpeg


13.
QiF3Kz6_d.webp


14.
45uELsR_d.webp


15.
ijPk7ah_d.webp


16.
2cpLzcY.jpeg


17.
zI2MaUi.png


18.
AmHpCYl_d.webp


19.
fr7cpX3.gif
 
 
