I'm working on a P4P script to pass time, in what order will be your most important stats and in what percentage will score will you assign to each?

This will always be subjective but would be great to make the least subject list, maybe we can put up some polls.

Just something to start off with below. To start how will you order the importance of each and then maybe once we have an order we can look to assign scores for each. And anything you think should be added?

- Current win streak
- Activity within the last 4 years
- Total UFC Wins
- Losses (minus points)
- Opponent strength (past 4 years)
- Finishes within the last 4 years
- Danage taken in the last 4 fights (minus points)


Attached a sample of the script

(I added a joke Jon Jones rule)
 

Dont forget the most important criteria for GOAT!

Did he bleed?

Did he get a scratch?

Did he ever lost a round (and if he did we will always lie that he didnt, and if they prove us wrong by posting scoring cards then we always „forget“ and a week later we resume to say he never lost a round)
 
balkanbomber85 said:
Dont forget the most important criteria for GOAT!

Did he bleed?

Did he get a scratch?

Did he ever lost a round (and if he did we will always lie that he didnt, and if they prove us wrong by posting scoring cards then we always „forget“ and a week later we resume to say he never lost a round)
That's a very good point, damage taken can be added to the criteria.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
Did he ever lost a round (and if he did we will always lie that he didnt, and if they prove us wrong by posting scoring cards then we always „forget“ and a week later we resume to say he never lost a round)
I know exactly what you're talking about. and I always find it funny when they say he doesn't even lose rounds even though he lost a round in his first defense and his last fight
 
RockyLockridge said:
I know exactly what you're talking about. and I always find it funny when they say he doesn't even lose rounds even though he lost a round in his first defense and his last fight
Who's they? and who cares lol.. the judges didn't give him round 1 vs Justin but from memory he was pressing Justin round 1 which lead him to gassing and tapping round 2. The round Conor round was Khabib recovering from gassing his arms out from raining down on the round before and he subbed him the next round. Neither of those rounds he lost was he dominated, it's all besides the point of this thread though so who cares brother.
 
Important Sherdog factors.

- Did he ever pull out of a fight?
- Did he ever pop?
- Did he ever tap to strikes?
 
Size/reach advantage. If you have it, you are a bully and certainly not great.
 
