Hello everyone,
I usually never post threads in the war room, but today will be an exception.
There is a subject that need to be discussed and debated over with the utmost importance, the future. What the world of tomorrow will be like in 2090 ? It is the question we will try to answer.
I would like to discuss with you something that never was discussed on Sherdog before, Futurology, which is an academic discipline in itself, used mostly by scholars to predict/vizualise future events and outcomes before they occur, often for strategical advantages. It's not some bullshit trademark of con men like the barnum effect, there are real effective proven methods, protocols, ways to predict future outcomes with very high probabilities, but I won't talk about them here, it would just be too long.
Here is a youtube video made by a friend of mine, about his vision of what the future will be like in 2090. The original book written was made in 2015, so basically 10 years ago, he tried visualizing a future 75 years ahead. Delusional person or legit visionary ?
The future of 2090 is described in 20 chapters, which are :
1- The total disappearance of middle classes 2:07
2- The rise of Joblessness 3:50
3-Hyper exploitation of the work force by technology 5:14
4- The disparition of all forms of social welfare 7:11
5- Enormous social disparity between the rich and the poor 8:26
6- Over taxing, high-tax regimes 10:46
7- Mental and physical health deteriorating 13:54
8- Extreme urbanization and the emergence of megacities 14:54
9- Religious fanaticism and the proliferation of sects 18:31
10- Privatization of education 21:12
11- Privatization of healthcare 23:31
12- The rise of power of insurance companies 25:08
13- Privatization of the public sector 27:14
14- The death of social ties 28:54
15- The emergence of the police state 30:09
16- Media deceivers, and brainwashing of the crowd 32:36
17- The rise of organized crime 34:43
18- Oligopoly of food by corporations 37:18
19- Privatization of law enforcement and of the military 39:51
20- The rotting of western nations and the rise of International Institutions 43:30
I would like you to give arguments for any of these predictions in a 3 answers system : False - Probable - Certain
Do you believe in the death of all forms of social welfare ? Do you believe in the total commodification of healthcare and education and thus their privatization will occur in almost all countries due to globalization and liberalism ? Do you believe in a more increasing abyssal-chasm between the rich and the poor ? Do you believe in the death of social ties in future societies ?
The author of this video explained that, the middle class will disappear, because one of inflation, destroying both the power of purchasing and savings of the common man, two, in debt and in crisis, governments to seek money, will start taxing people above poverty, targeting the middle class with taxes, leading to it's impoverishment. Another interesting thing that was said was mass joblessness in the future, machine and AI will take a lot of jobs, massive joblessness will be too heavy for welfare systems, that they will collapse. In the age of extreme capitalism/liberalism, to remain competitive governments will prioritize their budgets on others field such as the defense sector, no longer willing to support socialy people on welfare. The remaining workers will work under zero trust infrastructure even if the nature of their work is not sensitive, technology will not free the worker from work but will make him the slave of others, AI systems and algorithms will monitor producivity with cold laser like efficiency.
Suprisingly, the author said something really bold, claiming that it is not the third world who will become like the west of today, but the west who will become like the third world of today. Corporations will take the metanational road and create gigantic empire more powerful than small countries.
Also, we can add the cashless society, the rise of power of insurance company with the removal of asymmetrical information to the advantage of the client. That looks more like a dystopian society.
If you want insurance, you will pay higher than average, unless you are willing to give up your privacy, allowing them to monitor your whole life. A few example can be given :
Example A : Insurance for a Car
Your car will be given a GPS and others tools that will follow metrics.
Do you travel a lot inside the city ? No/Yes ? Someone who drive 8 hours a day will have higher risk of having an incident that someone who drive 2 hours.
Do you live in a neighborhood with a high crime rate ? No/Yes ? You have more odds of the car gets attacked/damaged due to violence altercation or simply just robbed.
Since when did you get your driver liscence ? 2 days ago/ 5 months ago/10years ago, the risk is not the same for beginners drivers than veterans.
How many incidents you had per two year ? 0/1/2/3/4/5 ? A guy who had 5 incidents per year will have to pay a higher price, as he is a "risky client".
Complex Algorithms and AI will determine your risk level, and you will have to pay based on what they say. If you refuse to submit your privacy and intimacy to your insurance company, you will be labelled as a "risky" client, you will have to pay more than average, unless you submit for your risk level to be assessed. And of course insurance company will be more mandatory in a lot of essential things than it is today.
Example 2 : Health insurance
In the digital age, of the cashless society, you will have to give the insurance company your banking transactional record.
For example, If you buy a lot of junk food, you will need to pay higher your insurance company because you are more likely to catch diseases according to algorithms, or you will need to change your lifestyle to reduce your risk score by only purchasing healthy food. Another thing would be your DNA, some people have more vulnerable DNA, and thus are more "risky", they will have to pay more. The problem is, it is not about junk food or healthy food, it is about the disappearing of privacy and social control of institution over the ordinary man.
The world of tomorrow will be me, more dystopian than utopian.
Please provide arguments for any of these 20 chapters you feel like to discuss. We would like constructive reviews and opinions.
Which predictions according to you is : False - Probable - Certain. What do you think the world of 2090 will be like ?
