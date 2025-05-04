"This loss will be good for Bo in the long run. He wasn't brought up properly. No shame in losing to RDR" etc etc

Many people are not getting it. Sure, you can argue that not taking more frequent fights against lower competition didn't help his development. You can argue that a huge seasoned vet like RDR was simply too big of a leap. You can argue that he's still very early in his UFC career.

But the bottom line is I think you'd be missing the point: he simply isn't world class level talented for MMA. Period. He literally hasn't had any significant improvements in the past couple years. He's close to his ceiling already.

This is not a situation like Brock Lesnar where you're like holy fuck this talent level is insane and he's just still so raw. This isn't a guy who made the massive leaps like we saw in Brock vs Mir 1 vs 2, going from getting subbed to one of the most dominant ground performances in MMA history. This isn't Chris Weidman knocking out Uriah Hall and treating Mark Munoz like he never wrestled a day in his life, taking short notice fights with massive last minute weight cuts and and still coasting over Maia. This isn't Khamzat where you can blatantly see the incredible athleticism (for MMA) in the way that he moves around the cage and manipulates opponents.

Striking is one thing, and you can't expect Bo's to be super developed yet, but in MMA he's simply not a dominant grappler either. In modern MMA, it's also pretty much a prerequisite at this point to be incredibly tough mentally and physically durable. No one could question his mental toughness as a wrestler, to go through the grind to become a world class wrestler, you have to be tough beyond imagination....but that's apparently a different form of toughness than being Big Nog or Evander Holyfield in combat sports.

I see absolutely no reason to believe he will come back from this loss much stronger. At least with Aaron Pico, you could see the extreme physical talent for MMA from the beginning, he just lacked the defense and/or durability. I don't think he'll reach the highest level in the UFC because of those deficits, but I think he's much more talented than Bo for MMA.

It's like people have forgotten that guys like Jake Rosholt and Ed Ruth existed (though I would still say Ruth is more talented for MMA than Bo). Maybe they didn't have as much international wrestling experience as Bo, but who fucking cares at that point? They both won 3 NCAA titles each! At that point, does it really matter in an MMA context if Bo is a bit better in straight wrestling? It's virtually meaningless. And heck we've seen wrestlers like Aliakbari that are much more accomplished than Bo in international wrestling, plus are in the much more shallow HW division, and still are middle of the pack fighters. Aliakbari simply isn't supremely talented for MMA despite being astoundingly talented for wrestling at the highest levels of world competition. Why should it be surprising that Bo is in a similar position?

It reminds me of when people on Sherdog were arguing that Brock would beat Cain because he won an NCAA title while Cain's highest placement was 4th....and they somehow didn't realize how absurd that argument is. First of all, they didn't even wrestle in the same years, and second of all, the difference between 1st place and 4th place matters in straight wrestling....but within the context of MMA with all the other factors, that slight difference is absolutely meaningless.

They were also acting like Bilyal would walk in and he invincible in MMA simply due to his wrestling background. We never got to see it happen, but it wouldn't be that shocking if he got KO'd by Tim Johnson. You just never know.
 
Man, people making a lot of declarative statements about Bo after 1, (1), one loss. That's a pretty small sample set for you failologists and haters to base your analysis of a failed career on. Just sayin'.
 
jsbx45 said:
Man, people making a lot of declarative statements about Bo after 1, (1), one loss. That's a pretty small sample set for you failologists and haters to base your analysis of a failed career on. Just sayin'.
Click to expand...

I am a big fan of Bo, have rooted for him in every fight. I'm just giving my honest opinion, I don't know how I can avoid being labeled a hater while doing so. And I've also been saying this since before the loss....
 
Sorta reminds me of the lesson Mighty Mouse taught Cejudo about knees to the gut, this time it was just RDR teaching Bo. Not sure if Bo bounces back like Triple Cringe, time will tell better than any guesser here.
 
ricc505 said:
It used to be ok for a fighter to take a loss. If MMA wants to avoid the pitfalls of boxing, fans need to accept fighters will lose and stop encouraging them to be protected
Click to expand...

Yes that's fine and another situation entirely. For example, I was always big on Colby Covington said he would fight for the title way back before that seemed like a strong reality. His loss to Alves didn't make me think he was a fraud that would never be good. In the case of Bo I literally just don't see him having potential upside, and it sucks because I loved the "idea" of him (I tend to be a fan of American wrestlers), but I'm just giving my opinion instead of being delusional.
 
I'm not attacking your opinion, I'm more commenting on fans as a whole. Fans seem to turn on fighters for any loss. Since I brought up boxing, I am a fan of Manny Pacquiao, his losses don't diminish his skills and ability to entertain. I'd rather watch Pacquiao any time over Mayweather.
 
I agree with everything you're saying. I guess what made my cock hard was seeing him on DWCS going from mount and rolling over to his back to set up a triangle choke. That made me go wow, a wrestler of that caliber who isn't afraid of being on his back!? That spells trouble!
 
I don't get why he made this weird faces while taking medium powerful punches. In the clinch. He really didn't look good at absorbing. You noticed too ? Before the finish. He starts turning away. He wasn't rocked.
 
blunttruth said:
Sorta reminds me of the lesson Mighty Mouse taught Cejudo about knees to the gut, this time it was just RDR teaching Bo. Not sure if Bo bounces back like Triple Cringe, time will tell better than any guesser here.
Click to expand...
Na he’s done.
 
ricc505 said:
It used to be ok for a fighter to take a loss. If MMA wants to avoid the pitfalls of boxing, fans need to accept fighters will lose and stop encouraging them to be protected
Click to expand...
Taking a loss is fine.

It's the getting embarassed part that rightfully calls into question some things
 
usernamee said:
I agree with everything you're saying. I guess what made my cock hard was seeing him on DWCS going from mount and rolling over to his back to set up a triangle choke. That made me go wow, a wrestler of that caliber who isn't afraid of being on his back!? That spells trouble!
Click to expand...
Yeah, his ground game looked impressive, while his striking wasn't great he had some power. Against Brundage IT could be seen that better fighters could stuff his tds or get back up. I expected him to beat RDR, who looked one dimensional so far, I expected him to be better striker. Obviously almost everyone loses at some point and I think he will improve from that.
 
Trabaho said:
I don't get why he made this weird faces while taking medium powerful punches. In the clinch. He really didn't look good at absorbing. You noticed too ? Before the finish. He starts turning away. He wasn't rocked.
Click to expand...
Yeah that knee to the solar plexus that folded him was fine. Just one of those shots that you can't do anything about if it lands right no matter how tough you are.

It was the sequence before that I was so confused by. He just took shot after shot that weren't big but had him so weirded out like he'd never had anybody just keep touching him like that (a basic dog fight tactic that even hockey players and high schoolers use). If his wrestling instincts kicked it would be fine but he just completely froze like he'd never competed in ANY combat before.

I liked that when they separated he did throw a big bomb showing he had something in him to fight a bit, but you could see it was the beginning of the end just from that very weird sequence before. He was obviously neither fighting on autopilot or game plan.
 
Bo isn't a big MW imo and he's struggling with the weight cuts and that seems like a problem to me. I feel like he's probably pretty lazy and just rests on his wrestling accoloades. The boy is gonna have to start taking it more seriously.
 
I assert that there is a big difference between social-status-builders and actual fighters. Showmen and killers.

Nickal is a showman.

RDR is a destroyer, focused on defeating opponents. Barring injury or a glass chin, his size and skillset present a daunting challenge for the weight class. I predict that few if any top fighters will be calling him out.
 
At least he entertained us, even if we hate a little bit. It's sports is normal. He is still a good fighter. Charles Oliver used to fold a few times too. Still became champ. Bo got time. He will enter his prime. Thailand 6 months and forget.
 
Drider is no joke, ok to lose to him. He got his first loss out the way.
 
