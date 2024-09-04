I'm Gonna Get a Cat, Any Advice?

I'm gonna get a cat, I'd love a dog too but don't have the schedule for it.



I need a cat that's quiet, low-energy, non-destructive, friendly, tolerant, and hypoallergenic.



I'm going to a couple of shelters tomorrow to see what they have, I'll be patient since I know I have a long requirement list. I might end up needing to get a specific breed and visit a breeder but I'd like to try and find a shelter kitty first.



I'm figuring that I should get a cat that's a few years old so their personality will be evident.



Any advice?