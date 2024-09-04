I'm Gonna Get a Cat, Any Advice?

Violent Violin

Violent Violin

G String
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 20, 2007
Messages
6,307
Reaction score
11,086
I'm gonna get a cat, I'd love a dog too but don't have the schedule for it.

I need a cat that's quiet, low-energy, non-destructive, friendly, tolerant, and hypoallergenic.

I'm going to a couple of shelters tomorrow to see what they have, I'll be patient since I know I have a long requirement list. I might end up needing to get a specific breed and visit a breeder but I'd like to try and find a shelter kitty first.

I'm figuring that I should get a cat that's a few years old so their personality will be evident.

Any advice?
 
You get what you get when it comes to cats. They are individuals.
 
Don't leave small chewable things like strings or fake plants lying around, if they swallow it they mat get intestinal blockage

Keep toxic stuff like Onions and Garlic away from Cat's reach

Scoop litterbox twice daily

Don't let it outside

Might want to get a male cat, in my experience they are more chill
 
PulsingJones said:
Might want to get a male cat, in my experience they are more chill
Click to expand...
Yes, AND males have way less kittens.​

Good luck V V, the right cat is a great companion !

Make SURE to get, IN Writing, a small window -like 72 hours- to make sure the cat doesn't go full psycho in it's new environment (your home).
 
Cats are weird. They don't adapt easily when they are older. Get a ragdoll, Persian or one of those British shorthair. Those are low energy cats. Don't get orange homies. They are like the Buffalo Bills tailgaters of the cat world. I love them though. They are so silly.
 
Most likely none of the cats you're going to be looking at are going to have the breed specific personalities some people are going to mention, so throw that advice in the garbage.

If you want a low energy cat, get an older one.
 
Get a female if you want a laidback cat. Males are rambunctious and like to play. They will run around destroying your shit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,534
Messages
56,130,689
Members
175,078
Latest member
SirZephyrVII

Share this page

Back
Top