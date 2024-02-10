I'm Finally Watching The Mandalorian

Thai Domi
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 14,174
- Reaction score
- 3,853
I didn't have Disney and had no interest in subscribing to it, so I never saw this show, except the Luke scene which was all over the internet the day after it aired.
They added Disney to my regular cable, so I started watching it and I just finished S2 (the Luke episode).
As a '77 OG fan I'll say this - this show is the best Star Wars product I've seen besides the original trilogy. Great story, great characters and plenty of fan-service elements that don't overly draw attention to themselves.
I'm going to start OWK as soon as I'm caught up on The Mandalorian; I hope it's just as good.
