I'm Finally Watching The Mandalorian

Thai Domi

Thai Domi

Jan 20, 2013
I didn't have Disney and had no interest in subscribing to it, so I never saw this show, except the Luke scene which was all over the internet the day after it aired.

They added Disney to my regular cable, so I started watching it and I just finished S2 (the Luke episode).

As a '77 OG fan I'll say this - this show is the best Star Wars product I've seen besides the original trilogy. Great story, great characters and plenty of fan-service elements that don't overly draw attention to themselves.

I'm going to start OWK as soon as I'm caught up on The Mandalorian; I hope it's just as good.

