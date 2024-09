AldoStillGoat said:



Ilia Topuria says he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor if it was offered to him: "I'm telling you that if they offered me a fight with [McGregor], I'd say no because there are bigger fights than him...He's not the McGregor that moved the masses. He's a McGregor who represents alcohol and drugs more than sport."



Saying that there are BIGGER fights may be inaccurate (or even wishful thinking), but saying he wouldn't fight Conor is thething he can say.All these good fighters WANTING to fight Conor so badly is what gives Conor power. He loves it and craves that attention and adulation.Ignoring Conor is the best possible way to make him go away.So flowers to Ilia! Well done.