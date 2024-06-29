  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Ilia Topuria Says He Will Defend FW Belt Against Max Holloway at 155 Pounds

What Dana White said makes sense, both FW guys agreed to fight at LW on short notice and it affecting rankings, bottom line is Rankings are subjective, its not math where 7 beats 3 equals 2 or something.

Having said that, its classic Dana White behavior when it suits him, he doesnt like fighters trying to fight at a higher weight class, says he cant use it bla bla bla.

I see it how he says in the video, its a "not cut FW fight", jsut like Nate Diaz vs Conor Mcgregor at WW were, or the (might) never happening Chandler fight.

PS: Does Topuria realize he is a champion demanding for a fight against a contender? LOL, it should be the other way around it, but Holloway doesnt really need him at the moment.
 
Ares Black said:
I suppose he's joking, but he didn't pull it off and now he looks dumb.
Yes because it doesn't make sense to defend Islams belt.

For a joke to be funny it must make atleast a tiny bit of sense.

The tropic thunder "full retard" speech would be a good reply to Topurias tweet right now.
 
It should count as a FW win for Lopes because he probably would have made weight. On the other hand if Ortega wins this shouldn't do much for his ranking at FW ( altho we all know it will because UFC don't really care lol)
 
