What Dana White said makes sense, both FW guys agreed to fight at LW on short notice and it affecting rankings, bottom line is Rankings are subjective, its not math where 7 beats 3 equals 2 or something.



Having said that, its classic Dana White behavior when it suits him, he doesnt like fighters trying to fight at a higher weight class, says he cant use it bla bla bla.



I see it how he says in the video, its a "not cut FW fight", jsut like Nate Diaz vs Conor Mcgregor at WW were, or the (might) never happening Chandler fight.



PS: Does Topuria realize he is a champion demanding for a fight against a contender? LOL, it should be the other way around it, but Holloway doesnt really need him at the moment.