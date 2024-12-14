Should it be mandatory for new champions to defend their belt at least 3 or 4x before moving up and challenging for the belt?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,314
- Reaction score
- 47,850
Inspired by this thread.
I find this popular trend nowadays of new champions moving up weight and challenging for the belt rather tedious.
Should they make it mandatory for champions to defend their belt at least 3 or 4x before doing anything else?
What's your take on this?
I find this popular trend nowadays of new champions moving up weight and challenging for the belt rather tedious.
Should they make it mandatory for champions to defend their belt at least 3 or 4x before doing anything else?
What's your take on this?