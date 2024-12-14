Should it be mandatory for new champions to defend their belt at least 3 or 4x before moving up and challenging for the belt?

  • Yes, it should be mandatory to defend your belt at least 3 or 4x.

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  • I believe defending it once is good enough.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, let them go up weight and challenge for the belt whenever they want to.

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 1 11.1%
I say they should be able to challenge whenever they want to. I'd hate to have a dream fight get held up just so one guy can defend his title 3-4 times and risk losing and thereby fucking the dream fight.

But I admit, it's quite appealing to see a Champ vs Champ fight between two guys with multiple defenses each. GSP vs Anderson would have been the ultimate.
 
People should be able to do what they want. They take brain damage for living. Let em win another belt. They won't remember anyways.
{<shrug}
 
My take is, you can move up whenever you want but first relinquish the belt and your accomplishments from the one weight class should not carry to the other. You should still have to fight contenders first in the new division.
 
it all depends, should be mandatory get a title shot after X winning streak?

the only mandatory thing should be the interim champ get a title shot, but looks like means nothing
 
