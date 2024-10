It would be cool if they gave Lopez the title fight before Volk. We need some fresh matchups with the younger guys.



The Volk fight just seems like a forgone conclusion. He's gonna get stopped again.



Max seemed like he was onto something in round one.. but great adjustments from Ilia. Came out aggressive and kicking in round 2 and made a statement that Max heavy volume boxing attack wasn't gonna work on him. And my god some beautiful power shots there in round two. That straight right and left hook were something else. Not even Max chin could take that.



Between Ilia and Khamzat we have two of the most exciting undefeated talents we've had in a long time.