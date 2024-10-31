Media Ilia Topuria: 'Division su**s! We need a new challengers!'

Luthien said:
Megan looked fire in that dress *>*
She looks like Ben Shapiro if you look carefully.

qUJmYUp.jpeg
 
Hard to say anyone is on Volk or Max level of skill. You have Lopes or Evolev but that's probably not who people think are going to beat Topuria.
 
Lopes is actually very dangerous and interesting as a challanger. He just probably means big names as challangers.
 
He's got Diego Lopes and Movsar Evloev. Not every title defense can be an all time great. His predecessors also fought the Yairs and Ortegas of the division.
 
As much as this guys Conor copycat routine and smug demeanor off puts me, I can't deny he's a monster in that division. Just wrecked two of its long term best.
 
Lopes, evloev, and aljo are pretty decent challenges. As opposed to 155 which has absolutely nobody worthy of challenging for the belt after arman
 
