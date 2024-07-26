When I mean isolated, like being in solitary confinement I guess.We're talking about the most intense prisons out there with the craziest prisoners you can be around with, where the prisoners are willing to do almost anything to survive or even thrive in their environment.This is a very tough decision for me, my automatic choice is being isolated. But the burden that would do to you through that amount of time will psychologically damage you for sure.The other choice is unappealing as well, when you considered you can be murdered, maimed or become someone's bitch in there.Both are shitty options, which is less worse I don't know.