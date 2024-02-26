Social If you get crazy rich what would be your side quest?

Bunch of billionaires make it their mission to go to space or another planet. To me this is boring.

If I ever get crazy rich, my side quest would be to make my own version of squidgame. Contestants will be street hookers, beggars, and midgets. I'll erase the games that are based on luck though and make a lot of the games more brutal.

What would yours be?
 
15 mile ninja warrior shit all over the border. With an SAT test if they pass the physical trials. If they passed that too, 5 year military service before gaining citizenship.
 
It has always been a dream of mines to help transform the lives of midgets, so that they can have a better future and live a fulfilling life.


With a substantial sum of money dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with dwarfism, the first step would involve establishing comprehensive support networks and resources specifically tailored to their needs. This might entail creating accessible healthcare programs that address the unique medical challenges faced by individuals of shorter stature, including orthopedic issues and spinal complications. Additionally, investing in educational initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity and combating discrimination within communities and educational institutions would be paramount. Scholarships and vocational training programs designed to empower individuals with dwarfism to pursue their passions and careers of interest would also play a pivotal role in fostering independence and self-fulfillment.

Furthermore, allocating funds towards research and development in assistive technologies and adaptive equipment could significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals with dwarfism. This may involve collaborating with engineers and designers to innovate mobility aids, ergonomic furniture, and other assistive devices tailored to their unique physical attributes. Additionally, supporting advocacy groups and organizations dedicated to raising awareness about dwarfism and advocating for policy changes to promote accessibility and equal opportunities in various spheres of life would be instrumental in fostering societal acceptance and integration. By leveraging financial resources strategically and thoughtfully, it's possible to catalyze meaningful transformations that empower individuals with dwarfism to lead fulfilling and dignified lives.
 
Buy the "Pokemon Crystal" Cards. My bro and I have every other noteworthy Poke-card known to man...that group are the white whales as of now.
 
So, your side quest would be to go to prison? Odd goal.
 
epstein-virgin-island-home-file-gty-jef-220323_1648064232623_hpMain_16x9_992.jpg


It can be held at an island where the previous owner didn't commit suicide.
 
He didnt really. Important people wanted him silenced just like McAfee. Funny thing about McAfee I use to live 2 blocks from his condo in Miami that collapsed.................with all the dirt he had on everyone.
 
I'd build some public park, ball fields etc, whatever I could put my name on.
 
They are great dogs. Any dog can become a killer its peoples fault. Use to go to my dads friends house when I was little and that sombitch fought them. All the dogs were trained to kill and none of them ever even growled at me and I could play with any of them. Piss on people who fight dogs may their fate be the same as the dogs they make fight.
 
Buy Sherdog back and revert it back to the old forum layout. And then create a feedback system for the mods so we can keep the good ones, and not have our classic Mayberry threads get moved to the great beyond all the time.


Since that'll cost only about tree fiddy, I'll also buy plat accounts, iPads and two chicks same time for everyone

<{UberTS}>
 
1.) Aquire farmland
2.) Bang hoes
3.) Party and bullshit
 
My life honestly wouldn't change much. Just travel a bit more, especially now that I'd have a private plane.
 
