If you could hold any UFC fighter's hand, whose hand are you holding?

I've given this question a lot of thought.

Jonny Meat was my initial pick. A thick, solid, tight man like Jonny with his freakishly long reach and lethal eye pokes would no doubt keep me safe from prying adversaries. However, given Jonny's tendency to commit friendly fire, there might be better choices out there....

My next pick was Khabib.

Khabib's undefeated record and no-nonsense attitude suggests he'd take the job seriously. He also has a fluffy hat which I'm sure would feel great against my head if I ever decide to take a nap on his shoulder. Hmmm.

That being said, I'm pretty sure personal hygiene is against Khabib's culture, so I would have to give him a hard pass (I don't want to keep santisizing my hands).

Ian Garry might be a good pick. He's tall and strong, so I can lean against him when we do long walks together on the beach (preferably during sunset)... A charming Irish accent I can listen to for hours on end... Soft moisturized hands that feel like silk wrapped around my fingers.... hmmmm.... yeah... I think Ian Garry is the right choice.
 
Gonna assume you're a guy, as Khabib doesn't go for that touching women's hands stuff.

TULFY7K.jpeg
 
misterfurious said:
Are you trying to make the gayest thread in Sherdog history? Because this isn’t even close…
what you have there is an artful representation of ultimate manhood. I can almost smell the hard earned sweat on their bodies... licking it off and imbibing their manly juices whilst I softly caress their rock hard and sore muscles... playing with their toes and shit
 
Söze Aldo said:
Gonna assume you're a guy, as Khabib doesn't go for that touching women's hands stuff.

TULFY7K.jpeg
Picture on the left always cracks me up when I see it.
Khabib is like "Some cute chick wants a picture, wtf do I do now?"
 
