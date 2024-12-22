If you could hold any UFC fighter's hand, whose hand are you holding?

I've given this question a lot of thought.



Jonny Meat was my initial pick. A thick, solid, tight man like Jonny with his freakishly long reach and lethal eye pokes would no doubt keep me safe from prying adversaries. However, given Jonny's tendency to commit friendly fire, there might be better choices out there....



My next pick was Khabib.



Khabib's undefeated record and no-nonsense attitude suggests he'd take the job seriously. He also has a fluffy hat which I'm sure would feel great against my head if I ever decide to take a nap on his shoulder. Hmmm.



That being said, I'm pretty sure personal hygiene is against Khabib's culture, so I would have to give him a hard pass (I don't want to keep santisizing my hands).



Ian Garry might be a good pick. He's tall and strong, so I can lean against him when we do long walks together on the beach (preferably during sunset)... A charming Irish accent I can listen to for hours on end... Soft moisturized hands that feel like silk wrapped around my fingers.... hmmmm.... yeah... I think Ian Garry is the right choice.