If Yan loses Yadong, does he drop down to Flyweight?

Let's face it, the Bantamweight division is becoming ultra crowded with so many Flyweights moving up and new contenders joining the division.
If Yan loses 4 in a row, he's gonna be encouraged to moved down or ultimately get cut from the roster.

Is Yan going to have a better career at Flyweight?
 
Off to PFL / Bellator if he loses this fight, really don't want to see Yan get reduced to fighting sub-top 10 talent in the UFC.

I think he'll look good vs Yadong though, hopefully the time away has rejuvenated him.
 
Ehhh Yan has a worse record than he really is lately. If he could make the cut it would spice up his career. He just seems like he mentally has reached the top of the mountain by earning the belt and isn't as hungry as he used to. I'm sure most records are not great for champs after losing the belt.
 
If Yan loses then BW is the official Suicide division

How many guys there will just fall off hard AF?

Barao, Moraes, Neck tat, Asuncao

Are Yan and Aljo next?
 
Yan's in a precarious position if he loses this.

I don't think he gets cut or anything, but he might think about walking away from the UFC if he can.

A drop to 125, if he can make it, would be a fantastic addition to flyweight. Yan vs Moreno, Yan vs KKF, Yan vs Kape would all be bangers.

He needs a win though, and I think he gets it.
 
I want some opinions on this yan related query

His notable wins are Dodson, Rivera, faber (not the best), Aldo, aljo (kind of), cory, and o malley (be real with yourself)

His losses are aljo and merab

Where does he rank all time among bantamweights?
 
IF he loses then he'll be gone I reckon. UFC probably won't keep him around.
 
He just cant lose,thats all there is to it


He gotta kill this dude,dead men dont win fights.

Throat punches,he should be training those.
 
I thought he should have tried dropping to FLW after the Merab loss tbh. That div is always hurting for contenders and at that point he probably could have still gotten an immediate title shot. If he losses to Yadong that will be 4 in a row and the likelihood of an immediate feels pretty small for him now
 
If Yan loses then BW is the official Suicide division

How many guys there will just fall off hard AF?

Barao, Moraes, Neck tat, Asuncao

Are Yan and Aljo next?
Assuncao never getting a title shot is so fucked up lol...1 loss in a seven year strech to TJ. 11-1 stretch where he beat TJ, Font, Moraes, Aljo, Munhoz, Caraway...he might be the best fighter to never get a title shot
 
I want some opinions on this yan related query

His notable wins are Dodson, Rivera, faber (not the best), Aldo, aljo (kind of), cory, and o malley (be real with yourself)

His losses are aljo and merab

Where does he rank all time among bantamweights?
No idea, bud.

Fight Matrix has him #9 of all time, but that sounds very generous to me.
 
