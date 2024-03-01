If Yan loses Yadong, does he drop down to Flyweight?

Yan's in a precarious position if he loses this.



I don't think he gets cut or anything, but he might think about walking away from the UFC if he can.



A drop to 125, if he can make it, would be a fantastic addition to flyweight. Yan vs Moreno, Yan vs KKF, Yan vs Kape would all be bangers.



He needs a win though, and I think he gets it.