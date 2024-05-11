If Ulberg wins tonight...

Should book Ulberg vs either Smith or Guskov asap since none of them took barely any damage in their recent fights.
 
I was disappointed with his debut, in which he made a lot of unnecessary movements that eventually led to him gassing and getting finished.
But since then he started to fight smarter and made use of his insane athleticism for the Division. If the guy is half as good at TDD as Izzy he can make it very far.
 
