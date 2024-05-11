If Ulberg wins tonight...

samuelsoncast
It'll be time
For 5 rounders and to step up.
Ankalaev may finally then choose to wrestle. Or else risk getting outpointed and touched up over 5 rounds.Him vs ankalaev since ufc hates ankalaev
Why not
They don't hate Ulberg that much. He probably gets someone like Spann or the initially planned Reyes fight.Him vs ankalaev since ufc hates ankalaev
Why not
Ulberg is Polynesian and Norwegian....He doesn’t really look like a Carlos or a Ulberg but if he wins I hope he pays homage to his ancestral countries of Sweden and Mexico
Bullshit his name is CarlosUlberg is Polynesian and Norwegian....
I knew a pale white nerdy kid that was called Carlos, he was fully German his parents just liked the name.Bullshit his name is Carlos
Should book Ulberg vs either Smith or Guskov asap since none of them took barely any damage in their recent fights.