If Ulberg Wins They’ll Give Him a Title Shot and Shaft Ankalaev

Guarantee it. Dana loves when guys step up and take chances, if he wins it’ll pay off and they’ll start building up a fight between him and Alex. Why shouldn’t they though? Two veteran kickboxers in their mid 30s who have found great success in MMA, a stylistic dream. Plus don’t forget that Ulberg comes from Izzy’s camp. Ankalaev needs to hope that Jamahal wins next month or he will be disappointed again.