If Ulberg Wins They’ll Give Him a Title Shot and Shaft Ankalaev

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
11,651
Reaction score
2,576
Guarantee it. Dana loves when guys step up and take chances, if he wins it’ll pay off and they’ll start building up a fight between him and Alex. Why shouldn’t they though? Two veteran kickboxers in their mid 30s who have found great success in MMA, a stylistic dream. Plus don’t forget that Ulberg comes from Izzy’s camp. Ankalaev needs to hope that Jamahal wins next month or he will be disappointed again.
 
Sport is a "what have you done for me lately" and beating a former champ > beating Jonny walker.
Ank may get that abu dhabi pandering push if Pereira ends up wanting to fight around when that card is, though.
 
‘Carlos’ ‘Ulberg’ but he looks Samoan, what is he?
 
I think he sucks and he will get exposed against Hill
 
Gabe said:
Guarantee it. Dana loves when guys step up and take chances, if he wins it’ll pay off and they’ll start building up a fight between him and Alex. Why shouldn’t they though? Two veteran kickboxers in their mid 30s who have found great success in MMA, a stylistic dream. Plus don’t forget that Ulberg comes from Izzy’s camp. Ankalaev needs to hope that Jamahal wins next month or he will be disappointed again.
Click to expand...
Ank is a boring diva with ridiculous demands and no leverage.
Hope he gets treated like that one guy whose name I can’t remember.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,950
Messages
55,595,937
Members
174,842
Latest member
memeticist

Share this page

Back
Top