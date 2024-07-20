Never was a heavy comic book guy, so in the style of a youtube CT expert, I’m gonna give my uneducated opinion simply based on how I feel. Batman is a villain as much as the rest in Gotham. He may even be worse, all things considered. I agree that Frank Castle being dropped into his backyard would lift the veil as to what is really holding Gotham back.



Bruce Wayne is your typical big business, profit above all else, sociopath who operates to build as much wealth as possible while the people feed his savior complex when he runs his vigilante missions at night. Don’t let the “my parents were gunned down so I’m anti-murder” shit fool you. Batman has made a mint from Gotham, and no matter what he does, things seem to perpetually stay at shithole levels. Why? Because similar to a pharmaceutical company curing something, much greater profit to be had in managing it at a borderline stable level. Wayne enterprises holds very profitable stakes in hospitals, banks, construction, media, care facilities, pharmaceuticals, for profit prisons / insane asylums, and security / police related equip and training. If he eradicates the problem, then no more profit. This is why Mr. anti-murder has no issue with breaking bones and sending people to lengthy hospital stays for things up to and including paralysis…..just don’t kill them because then there’s no way to milk a dead cow. Imagine the bill the city gets stuck with from his actions, and Wayne corp. is tapping into the tax revenue to profit heavily. Hospitalizations, rehab, loans, rebuilds, drugs, and simple PB&J prison lunches are being charged to the city at a highly inflated value which leads to more money in the pockets of the Batman. The city wage tax must be something like 25% to pay for his never ending scam. The Punisher would probably light his ass up 1st and rightfully so.