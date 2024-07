This has already happened and @Fedorgasm is right, Batman's fighting skills and intellect crush the Punisher one on one.....But your not str8 geeking who would win in a fight. You're talking methodology and ethics questions and I'd have to say are correct. Frank would have an easier time cleaning up gotham with his ends justifies the means lack of morality. Frank wiping out Arkham cell by Cell would be some of the greatest panels ever drawn if done right.Oh and @supermurph I completely reject your big pharma conspiracy theory regarding Bruce Wayne's fortunes. He would be 7000x's wealthier and way less bruised and injured if gotham was a crime free paradise. Wayne industries would be bigger than apple, tesla, nvidia, Truth Social and Toasty Poasty Inc. combined in a pristine shiny city. i mean it has to be hard to recruit and retain major tech talent in a city full of poison ivies and penguins killing people for fun, right?All of this brings us to the question who is the more ethical super hero. On its' face that is easy, Batman right? But let's just take one villain, the Joker, how many times has he been captured and put away only to escape? how many people has he killed, injured, crippled, or orphaned and widowed? Including at least 1 robin. Wouldn't all those innocent lives have been spared if after his first attack on gotham, Frank Castle put a flaming hot RPG through that big ass grin? So, I'd argue, when it comes to the kill or no kill mass murdering pyschotic super villains who are sure to escape endlessly and kill again, that the Punisher killing them puts him on higher moral grounds, than Batman beating them senseless and then effectively turning them loose multiple times.Lastly, Damian Wayne is by far the most interesting and best Robin for conflict and quotes. Making him the son of Talia and Bruce throws in so many layers of depth that all previous robins were lacking.Now @mixmastermo you owe me 1 haiku in my UFC discussion Haiku Master dominates the UFC for invoking my name and demanding this post. It can be about anything UFC related past or present but it has to be 5 7 5 baby