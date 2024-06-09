If Jean Jacques Machado fought MMA with two digits on one hand, why can't Gordon Ryan?

Logical argument for/against Gordon Ryan doing an MMA bout:



- He saw what happened to Roger Gracie, and doesn’t want a great submission grappling career tarnished with video footage of him getting KTFO or tapping to strikes



- He could get cracked and then tapped when stunned, which would question the validity of his grappling as translated to fighting.



On the other hand as it stands he just looks weak never doing even one MMA fight. Submission grappling is only relevant as a sport, because of MMA. Viewed from that perspective, Gordon Ryan is basically leeching a career off of MMA fighters indirectly:



People only became aware of and care about sport BJJ and nogi because of its application in MMA; there is only money in the sport because of its influence in MMA; Ryan makes a living in the sport because of MMA fighters using it in real combat, which he conveniently gets to avoid.



Admittedly, he doesn't form opinions about MMA as far as I'm aware so he can't be called a dry land swimmer and warrant this.







However if a guy with two digits one hand has the guts to fight MMA, why can't Gordon Ryan?

