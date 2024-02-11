If Ian Garry walks through Magny then he the real deal (lets be real)

If Ian Garry walks through Magny then the real deal. Lets be real.



IMO Neil Magny is the second most underrated WW. I know Ian Garry isnt very well received by MMA fans (understandably so) but we as a community must learn to differentiate between championship potential and relationship choices. Ian Garry = possible WW championship contendor. Lets be real.



I don't think it's fair to call Neil Magny a 'gatekeeper'. He's not championship material, I agree. However, he serves a useful purpose of deciding who is championship material and who is not. A couple weeks ago he derailed the Malot hype train. He also gave Luque brain damage. And lets not forget he gave shavkat 'a run for his money'. In fact, it was the this exact fight that we knew shavkat 100% isnt just some can crusher.



Magny has elite TDD. One of the best. Thick, sturdy and solid. Belal couldnt get a single takedown on him if I recall correctly.



Ian garry is undefeated thus far. Come UFC 298 and we will see just how good Ian Garry really is. Hate him or love him but this guy might just be elite. The next Conor McGregor? Personally, no. Conor has a special place in my heart. He is irreplacable.