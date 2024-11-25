If Aspinall loses to Gane -- is Gane Interim Champ?

Oscar Madison said: If UFC officially offers it to Jones -- and he turns down the Tom fight --



Then Gane needs to be summoned and offered that Title Fight.



Tom Gane are at the Top of the List and they have not yet fought.



Considering that this is cleaning up the HW Mess -- this would be as good as it gets with a MIA Jones.



How about we let Gane see if he can beat Volkov first. Do you put Volkov into a title fight if he wins? I am sick of the UFC trending towards making one guy #1 contender if he beats his opponent but the opponent isn't getting one if he wins. Gane should also have to beat someone that can grapple not just fight kickboxers in MMA. Tom will melt him easily. Gane has one glaring hole and I think Tom, Blades and anyone with good TDs beats him easily.