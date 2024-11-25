If Aspinall loses to Gane -- is Gane Interim Champ?

Yes as long as Tom is the interim champion. Just like Curtis Blaydes would've been the interim champion now if he would've won vs Aspinall.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Tom ducking Gane tho.
Unlike how Jones fans are trying to spin it, Tom vs Gane is an actually pointless fight for Tom to take. It does nothing for him to fight Gane. He already “defended” the interim belt. Realistically you should never have more than a single defense of an interim title.

The only logical fight for Tom in a unification against Jones. Which is a good example of a fighter actually ducking; re: Jones ducking Tom.
 
DrMurrayDolphin said:
Unlike how Jones fans are trying to spin it, Tom vs Gane is an actually pointless fight for Tom to take. It does nothing for him to fight Gane.
Agreed.

He already defended the interim and now it's time for his shot.
 
What a mess!

Let's see if the ufc further devalues this ludicrous interim title by not awarding it to the winner of Tom's next fight...
 
DrMurrayDolphin said:
Unlike how Jones fans are trying to spin it, Tom vs Gane is an actually pointless fight for Tom to take. It does nothing for him to fight Gane. He already “defended” the interim belt. Realistically you should never have more than a single defense of an interim title.

The only logical fight for Tom in a unification against Jones. Which is a good example of a fighter actually ducking; re: Jones ducking Tom.
If Jones decides not to take the Tom fight next -- Gane is likely Tom's opponent.

UFC must then decide if they strip Jon; and Tom Gane becomes the

-- Undisputed Title fight, or

-- it becomes another Aspinall bizarre Interim Title Defense fight.

This is the UFC -- so who knows...
 
DrMurrayDolphin said:
Unlike how Jones fans are trying to spin it, Tom vs Gane is an actually pointless fight for Tom to take. It does nothing for him to fight Gane. He already “defended” the interim belt. Realistically you should never have more than a single defense of an interim title.

The only logical fight for Tom in a unification against Jones. Which is a good example of a fighter actually ducking; re: Jones ducking Tom.
Yep.
Tom needs to sit out. Winning does nothing for him, but a loss does.

Remember what happened to Tony.
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Yep.
Tom needs to sit out. Winning does nothing for him, but a loss does.

Remember what happened to Tony.
Still can't believe he went from that legendary winstreak to taking 2 on 1 handicap matches at summerslam just to appease the UFC brass.
k3zshtsuxqfa1.jpg
 
DrMurrayDolphin said:
Unlike how Jones fans are trying to spin it, Tom vs Gane is an actually pointless fight for Tom to take. It does nothing for him to fight Gane. He already “defended” the interim belt. Realistically you should never have more than a single defense of an interim title.

The only logical fight for Tom in a unification against Jones. Which is a good example of a fighter actually ducking; re: Jones ducking Tom.
Nah man, JJ needs a footage of him when Tom is challenged to make it even, rn only Tom has footage of JJ's fights 😂
 
Oscar Madison said:
What are the UFC Rules for these odd UFC Interim Titles?
Isn't Gane fighting Volkov? Tom's next fight will be for the UFC Undisputed HW champion. Just not sure if it will involve Jon Jones or not. They have a card in London in March but I am sure that will be too soon and maybe a fight night not a PPV??? I hope they make Tom vs Jon no later than the International Fight Week July card. I would hate for the UFC to leave Tom on the shelf too long.
 
If Gane loses to Volkov, Jones vacates/retires, Volkov is scheduled to fight Aspinall for the undisputed title, Tom is injured, and a replacement fighter is named, will there be any sadder joke in the world than the UFC heavyweight title?
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Isn't Gane fighting Volkov? Tom's next fight will be for the UFC Undisputed HW champion. Just not sure if it will involve Jon Jones or not. They have a card in London in March but I am sure that will be too soon and maybe a fight night not a PPV??? I hope they make Tom vs Jon no later than the International Fight Week July card. I would hate for the UFC to leave Tom on the shelf too long.
If UFC officially offers it to Jones -- and he turns down the Tom fight --

Then Gane needs to be summoned and offered that Title Fight.

Tom Gane are at the Top of the List and they have not yet fought.

Considering that this is cleaning up the HW Mess -- this would be as good as it gets with a MIA Jones.

IMHO
 
Oscar Madison said:
If UFC officially offers it to Jones -- and he turns down the Tom fight --

Then Gane needs to be summoned and offered that Title Fight.

Tom Gane are at the Top of the List and they have not yet fought.

Considering that this is cleaning up the HW Mess -- this would be as good as it gets with a MIA Jones.

IMHO
How about we let Gane see if he can beat Volkov first. Do you put Volkov into a title fight if he wins? I am sick of the UFC trending towards making one guy #1 contender if he beats his opponent but the opponent isn't getting one if he wins. Gane should also have to beat someone that can grapple not just fight kickboxers in MMA. Tom will melt him easily. Gane has one glaring hole and I think Tom, Blades and anyone with good TDs beats him easily.
 
DrMurrayDolphin said:
Unlike how Jones fans are trying to spin it, Tom vs Gane is an actually pointless fight for Tom to take. It does nothing for him to fight Gane. He already “defended” the interim belt. Realistically you should never have more than a single defense of an interim title.

The only logical fight for Tom in a unification against Jones. Which is a good example of a fighter actually ducking; re: Jones ducking Tom.
can u present me tom and ganes resume
lets see who has better resume
 
dipstickjimmy said:
How about we let Gane see if he can beat Volkov first. Do you put Volkov into a title fight if he wins? I am sick of the UFC trending towards making one guy #1 contender if he beats his opponent but the opponent isn't getting one if he wins. Gane should also have to beat someone that can grapple not just fight kickboxers in MMA. Tom will melt him easily. Gane has one glaring hole and I think Tom, Blades and anyone with good TDs beats him easily.
Gane already beat Volkov.

Tom has beaten Volkov, Blaydes and Pavlovich.

If Jones says No -- then Tom Gane should be the Fight for the Title.

Jones gets stripped and lives his best life in search of fights that interest him or retirement.
 
Oscar Madison said:
What are the UFC Rules for these odd UFC Interim Titles?
The rules are, the "interim" belt is a meaningless designation to keep divisions moving if the championship belt is inactive for extended periods of time.

Gane would not be the interim champion because (A) the ACTUAL champion is active, and (B) because Aspinall is no longer the interim champion, because that designation disappears as soon as the actual belt is contested again.

Neither fighter would be interim champion after that fight.
 
Oscar Madison said:
Gane already beat Volkov.

Tom has beaten Volkov, Blaydes and Pavlovich.

If Jones says No -- then Tom Gane should be the Fight for the Title.

Jones gets stripped and lives his best life in search of fights that interest him or retirement.
But if Gane is in a match to WIn the #1 contender status his opponent should as well. I think Volkov has as good a shot at beating Tom as Cyril does. Just because that happens to be not much of a shot doesn't matter IMO. Tom will have to run the gauntlet as a Defending Champion.

The problem is the UFC has done a shit job building contenders in the HW division and instead focused on one guy and holding up the division for basically 2 years.
 
fzoid4454 said:
(B) because Aspinall is no longer the interim champion, because that designation disappears as soon as the actual belt is contested again.

Neither fighter would be interim champion after that fight.
Why do you make stuff up? Randy came back and defended his "Undisputed" title and lost it to Brock at UFC 91 but Big Nog's "Interim" title didn't disappear. He defended it against Frank Mir at UFC 92 and lost. Brock and Mir fought to "Unify" the titles.

Jon isn't active until he signs to defend against an actual #1 contender. He got his freebie against the long retired firefighter. Maybe he fights and maybe he doesn't but he isn't an "Active" champion until he signs to defend agaisnt Tom.
 
