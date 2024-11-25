If Aspinall loses to Gane -- is Gane Interim Champ?

Oscar Madison
What are the UFC Rules for these odd UFC Interim Titles?
Unlike how Jones fans are trying to spin it, Tom vs Gane is an actually pointless fight for Tom to take. It does nothing for him to fight Gane. He already "defended" the interim belt. Realistically you should never have more than a single defense of an interim title.

The only logical fight for Tom in a unification against Jones. Which is a good example of a fighter actually ducking; re: Jones ducking Tom.
The only logical fight for Tom in a unification against Jones. Which is a good example of a fighter actually ducking; re: Jones ducking Tom.
Still can't believe he went from that legendary winstreak to taking 2 on 1 handicap matches at summerslam just to appease the UFC brass.
Tom needs to sit out. Winning does nothing for him, but a loss does.
Remember what happened to Tony.
Isn't Gane fighting Volkov? Tom's next fight will be for the UFC Undisputed HW champion. Just not sure if it will involve Jon Jones or not. They have a card in London in March but I am sure that will be too soon and maybe a fight night not a PPV??? I hope they make Tom vs Jon no later than the International Fight Week July card. I would hate for the UFC to leave Tom on the shelf too long.
Isn't Gane fighting Volkov? Tom's next fight will be for the UFC Undisputed HW champion. Just not sure if it will involve Jon Jones or not. They have a card in London in March but I am sure that will be too soon and maybe a fight night not a PPV??? I hope they make Tom vs Jon no later than the International Fight Week July card. I would hate for the UFC to leave Tom on the shelf too long.
How about we let Gane see if he can beat Volkov first. Do you put Volkov into a title fight if he wins? I am sick of the UFC trending towards making one guy #1 contender if he beats his opponent but the opponent isn't getting one if he wins. Gane should also have to beat someone that can grapple not just fight kickboxers in MMA. Tom will melt him easily. Gane has one glaring hole and I think Tom, Blades and anyone with good TDs beats him easily.If UFC officially offers it to Jones -- and he turns down the Tom fight --
Then Gane needs to be summoned and offered that Title Fight.
Tom Gane are at the Top of the List and they have not yet fought.
Considering that this is cleaning up the HW Mess -- this would be as good as it gets with a MIA Jones.
IMHO
How about we let Gane see if he can beat Volkov first. Do you put Volkov into a title fight if he wins? I am sick of the UFC trending towards making one guy #1 contender if he beats his opponent but the opponent isn't getting one if he wins. Gane should also have to beat someone that can grapple not just fight kickboxers in MMA. Tom will melt him easily. Gane has one glaring hole and I think Tom, Blades and anyone with good TDs beats him easily.
The rules are, the "interim" belt is a meaningless designation to keep divisions moving if the championship belt is inactive for extended periods of time.
But if Gane is in a match to WIn the #1 contender status his opponent should as well. I think Volkov has as good a shot at beating Tom as Cyril does. Just because that happens to be not much of a shot doesn't matter IMO. Tom will have to run the gauntlet as a Defending Champion.Gane already beat Volkov.
Tom has beaten Volkov, Blaydes and Pavlovich.
If Jones says No -- then Tom Gane should be the Fight for the Title.
Jones gets stripped and lives his best life in search of fights that interest him or retirement.
Why do you make stuff up? Randy came back and defended his "Undisputed" title and lost it to Brock at UFC 91 but Big Nog's "Interim" title didn't disappear. He defended it against Frank Mir at UFC 92 and lost. Brock and Mir fought to "Unify" the titles.(B) because Aspinall is no longer the interim champion, because that designation disappears as soon as the actual belt is contested again.
Neither fighter would be interim champion after that fight.