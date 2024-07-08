If arman is out charles should get the title shot.

He had the title shot but lost it due to injury.



He got matched up against Arman and lost, resulting in porier skipping the line.



Now with arman out, there is only charles, geathje, porier or holloway left. Porier definiltey should not get it. holloway is fw. gaethje deserves it but who knows how he is doing after being ktfo.



It really should be charles next. He arguably won the last fight with his submissions. Arman basically grinded top position. Also charles deserves it for the work he has put in for the ufc.