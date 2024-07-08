If arman is out charles should get the title shot.

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

He had the title shot but lost it due to injury.

He got matched up against Arman and lost, resulting in porier skipping the line.

Now with arman out, there is only charles, geathje, porier or holloway left. Porier definiltey should not get it. holloway is fw. gaethje deserves it but who knows how he is doing after being ktfo.

It really should be charles next. He arguably won the last fight with his submissions. Arman basically grinded top position. Also charles deserves it for the work he has put in for the ufc.
 
what's the point? how is charles going to beat islam. islam is better on the feet and on the ground. it will just be another pointless rematch
 
b32535cafeb8cd3121752f40ab487694.gif
 
Oli coming off a loss justin too but who deserves it if armen can't fight
 
Is Arman not doing the PSA? I don't get it. Arman's suspension will be finished before UFC 308 if he does the anti-bullying PSA.

He should just get off his ass and do it, unless he actually doesn't want to fight in October?
 
