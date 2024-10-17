International IDF Has Confirmed The Killing Of Hamas Leader: Yayha Sinwar

Good, fuck ‘im.

Also, lol @ thinking this debacle ever ends. Some peace accords will be attempted, shit will settle down for 10-15 years and will be reignited again.

Rinse and repeat with mental midgets whose worldviews are based around the phoniest stories ever invented. As long as religion is around none of this will change.
 
As long as it's good for a substantial amount of time, i couldn't scroll down any social media platform without seeing a dead child for the last few months. :/
 
Will this brutal "war" finally end?

This guy was apparently very committed to the war and against a ceasefire. With him and Muhammad Deif dead maybe there is a chance of a ceasefire but given that Bibi's coalition is being held hostage by Smotrich and Ben-Gvir and given that Biden is generally weak kneed in holding Israel to account I wouldn't hold my breathe.
 
The war will now likely further spill out onto the streets of Europe.

I hope liberals are aware that everyone will be a target - as their Palestine-waving ‘comrades’ found out at the German ‘diversity’ festival.
 
Will this brutal "war" finally end?

So this goes one of many ways:

1) An even worse character steps into the breach and this hell continues for some time,
2) Hamas disintegrates and/or surrenders and there are new leadership options in Gaza (which would not justify any Israeli occupation, by the way),
3) Hamas continues it's guerrilla campaigns with people acting independently ala ISIS outside of the Middle East (probably more terrorist attacks in Israel),
4) Someone steps up and brings a measure of cowed calm to proceedings making major concessions,
5) Absolutely nothing changes, but Israel has to at least now begin to explain what it's plans are given it has killed Hamas' entire leadership pretty much

No idea, and as far as I can see this has NOT been confirmed, but the IDF seem confident.

X is always misleading, so until I hear it on a different platform, I'll be hesitant to believe it.
 
