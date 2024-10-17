So this goes one of many ways:1) An even worse character steps into the breach and this hell continues for some time,2) Hamas disintegrates and/or surrenders and there are new leadership options in Gaza (which would not justify any Israeli occupation, by the way),3) Hamas continues it's guerrilla campaigns with people acting independently ala ISIS outside of the Middle East (probably more terrorist attacks in Israel),4) Someone steps up and brings a measure of cowed calm to proceedings making major concessions,5) Absolutely nothing changes, but Israel has to at least now begin to explain what it's plans are given it has killed Hamas' entire leadership pretty muchNo idea, and as far as I can see this hasbeen confirmed, but the IDF seem confident.X is always misleading, so until I hear it on a different platform, I'll be hesitant to believe it.