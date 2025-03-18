There's a special place in hell for people who's doing this and those who are enabling this atrocity.



I just can't imagine, how little of conscience you need to have as a human being to have voted for Trump to power, how much of a selfish scum you need to be to do something like that.



I mean, obviously there's some monsters running the show over there slaughtering innocent women and children, and hell isn't hot enough for those waste of spaces, but those monsters are just gutless human filths who would get down on their knees to greater power, and this could've been easily preventable if more people had even a little, I mean not even a little but just a little tiny shred of trace of basic human decency.