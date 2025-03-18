oski
Israeli military says campaign will expand...
Nuremberg Ruling:
"To initiate a war of aggression is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime, differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole."
As the world just keeps watching... in horror. Something is very, very wrong here.
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-military-conducts-strikes-hamas-targets-gaza-army-says-2025-03-18/
More than 300 killed after extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
