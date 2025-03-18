  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Hundreds more murdered in Palestine after latest israeli bombing raids...

Israeli military says campaign will expand...

More than 300 killed after extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza​


Nuremberg Ruling:
"To initiate a war of aggression is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime, differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole."

As the world just keeps watching... in horror. Something is very, very wrong here.
 
There's a special place in hell for people who's doing this and those who are enabling this atrocity.

I just can't imagine, how little of conscience you need to have as a human being to have voted for Trump to power, how much of a selfish scum you need to be to do something like that.

I mean, obviously there's some monsters running the show over there slaughtering innocent women and children, and hell isn't hot enough for those waste of spaces, but those monsters are just gutless human filths who would get down on their knees to greater power, and this could've been easily preventable if more people had even a little, I mean not even a little but just a little tiny shred of trace of basic human decency.
 
These bloods are on your own little, fat gross hands, Trump supporters, sad excuses of human beings.

oprah-point.gif
 
Stop the Trump BS. It has been both parties forever, but for JFK, to an extent at least. Today the aipac scumbags see to it that anyone with any power is bought and paid for. Everything else is distraction.

oski

Law Thread 'update: 100 millies so far! Is It Time That AIPAC Register as a Foreign Agent? Long Past Time Perhaps?'

I am guessing that 'both sides' and anyone from anywhere, really, can all agree here. Just common sense, no?

If unfamiliar, please, familiarize yourself with the The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (22 U.S.C. § 611 et seq.) also called the Foreign Principal Registration Act of 1938.

I mean in what world is it sensible for a nation allow another nation to openly bribe their own politicians? And why not have our supposed politicians who fill their bank accounts with foreign blood money, to register as foreign agents as well?

The definition of shield must be different in America and Israel because it doesn’t seem to deter them at all

Inb4 the sherdog linguists come in here and explain how you can slaughter a whole population of people and it not be considered genocide because of reasons
 
