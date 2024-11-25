News Ibo Aslan vs Ion Cutelaba is set for February 22

Who’s getting KTFO?

I don't really know. Ion looked good his last time out, but it's hard to make anything of that because his opponent was a random Brazilian can-crusher making his debut. Conversely, in Ibo's own debut he went life-and-death with Anton Turkalj in what was primarily a striking affair... that's an awful look. The guy went back-and-forth between windmilling looping punches and telegraphing heavy calf kicks, with no other element to his game.

So did he find his stride after a shaky debut? Or was his last opponent just that bad? Hard to say. Concerning this match-up, I'll give Aslan credit in that he stuffed 8 TDs from Turkalj who is a decent grappler. Ion is a better wrestler and has more punching power than Anton if Plan A fails, but even so if Ibo can successfully sprawl Ion out then it's his fight to lose on paper... but Cutelaba is the way more proven commodity despite being super inconsistent in his own right.
 
Random. I was just thinking about cutelaba earlier today. Always down to watch that goon fight
 
Wonder what kind of weird shit Ion will do in this fight.
 
