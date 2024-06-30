Him and DC are on a glaze fest as we speakRogan is about to glaze the absolute shit out of Garry.
hes doing the thing. like the mental thing. hes been humbled a lot. not yet professionally but he knows it can come. its just the whole thing. the manifest stuff weird delusional people cling to. its not even that that works its simply being delusional to begind with you can literally think the spell of your farts make you punch harder and you will actually punch harder. concieve believe achieve. he also talks like a woman.I don't wanna hate Garry, I just want him to lose once to ground him a bit.
Ian Machado Garry aka wannabe Conor is about to be exposed by Michael Venom Page. Im not sure why is he a favorite
MVP did almost zero the entire fight. Just because you wanted Page to win doesn't mean he should have won.He lost imo garry that is