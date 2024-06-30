  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ian Machado Garry aka wannabe Conor is about to be exposed

Ian Machado Garry aka wannabe Conor is about to be exposed by Michael Venom Page. Im not sure why is he a favorite
 
I don't wanna hate Garry, I just want him to lose once to ground him a bit.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
I don't wanna hate Garry, I just want him to lose once to ground him a bit.
Click to expand...
hes doing the thing. like the mental thing. hes been humbled a lot. not yet professionally but he knows it can come. its just the whole thing. the manifest stuff weird delusional people cling to. its not even that that works its simply being delusional to begind with you can literally think the spell of your farts make you punch harder and you will actually punch harder. concieve believe achieve. he also talks like a woman.
 
Pretty much a draw but if anyone edged it, it was Garry with the takedowns and ground control time.
 
Ian Garry is the definition of wolf tickets. He's not even the Walmart version of Conor.
 
He's no Conor. Not sure he'll ever hold a belt.
 
Looked more like a wannabe Fitch/Shields/Maia. At least those guys didn't pretend to be exciting strikers.
 
