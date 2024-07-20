OldBoy91 said: How?



His best win is Geoff Neal, who Garry also beat. Both guys also beat Magny.



I'd also argue that 37 year old MVP is a better win than 41 year old Wonderboy who had a broken foot and was 1-2 in his last 3.



That their 3 best wins each. They are almost identical.



Shavkat is fantastic for sure but he in no way earned a title fight more than Garry, or JDM. People seem to want to will him into a title fight on hype alone.



JDM despite being injured actually has a much more significant and impressive win between the 3 of them, in Gilbert Burns. Click to expand...

I think you can make a case for Garry to be just as deserving at Shavkat. Garry is 8-0 and Shavkat is 6-0 and they both have wins over the same two in Neal and Magny. Although, I will say Shavkat has been more impressive performance wise, he's finished everyone and in those two match ups he clearly beat Neal and subbed Magny while Garry won a split over Neal and UD over Magny. And i think a finish over Wonderboy is better than an uneventful UD over Page.JDM is right up there, best win in Burns and 7-0. You can make a case of either guy.I would like to see 2 of these 3 face off and then have the other fight another top WW.