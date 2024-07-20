If the JDM fight isn't happening, this is a pretty logical next fight for both guys.
You guys really think so?It's the logical fight to make tbh.
Both guys need at least one more before a title shot and there's nobody else to have as a title eliminator, not with JDM out.
I don't think he is. I don't think he has really anymore of a claim than Garry or JDM based on level of comp
I believe Shavkat is the clear #1 contender after Leon/Belal next weekend.
Garry vs Usman(if JDM is out) sounds more like a reasonable title elimnator
How?
His best win is Geoff Neal, who Garry also beat. Both guys also beat Magny.
I'd also argue that 37 year old MVP is a better win than 41 year old Wonderboy who had a broken foot and was 1-2 in his last 3.
That their 3 best wins each. They are almost identical.
Shavkat is fantastic for sure but he in no way earned a title fight more than Garry, or JDM. People seem to want to will him into a title fight on hype alone.
JDM despite being injured actually has a much more significant and impressive win between the 3 of them, in Gilbert Burns.