Media Ian Garry Calls Out Shavkat Rakhmonov For UFC 310 - December 14th

It's the logical fight to make tbh.

Both guys need at least one more before a title shot and there's nobody else to have as a title eliminator, not with JDM out.
 
chinarice said:
If the JDM fight isn't happening, this is a pretty logical next fight for both guys.
OldBoy91 said:
You guys really think so?
I believe Shavkat is the clear #1 contender after Leon/Belal next weekend.

Garry vs Usman(if JDM is out) sounds more like a reasonable title eliminator(Only if Belal wins for Usman).
 
Black9 said:
I don't think he is. I don't think he has really anymore of a claim than Garry or JDM based on level of comp

Usman does not deserve a title eliminator at this point IMO. Dude has lost 3 straight and 2 recent losses to the current champ
 
Black9 said:
How?

His best win is Geoff Neal, who Garry also beat. Both guys also beat Magny.

I'd also argue that 37 year old MVP is a better win than 41 year old Wonderboy who had a broken foot and was 1-2 in his last 3.

That their 3 best wins each. They are almost identical.

Shavkat is fantastic for sure but he in no way earned a title fight more than Garry, or JDM. People seem to want to will him into a title fight on hype alone.

JDM despite being injured actually has a much more significant and impressive win between the 3 of them, in Gilbert Burns.
 
Well...
Laura's husband by destruction :)
 
I'm pretty indifferent to Garry but you have to admire that he's willing to fight anyone, nowadays that seems to be a rarity. That being said I think Shavkat finishes him.
 
I like him asking for the monster of the division and not being a pussy about it, but Garry would get his ass kicked against Shavkhat. I think Shavkhat pieces him up a bit in the clinch and then rag dolls him to a submission win.
 
OldBoy91 said:
I think you can make a case for Garry to be just as deserving at Shavkat. Garry is 8-0 and Shavkat is 6-0 and they both have wins over the same two in Neal and Magny. Although, I will say Shavkat has been more impressive performance wise, he's finished everyone and in those two match ups he clearly beat Neal and subbed Magny while Garry won a split over Neal and UD over Magny. And i think a finish over Wonderboy is better than an uneventful UD over Page.

JDM is right up there, best win in Burns and 7-0. You can make a case of either guy.

I would like to see 2 of these 3 face off and then have the other fight another top WW.
 
