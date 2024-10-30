I still want to see Khamzat vs Shavkat ... perhaps it'll happen down the road as CHAMPION vs CHAMPION

Khamzat has said he wants to be a three weight champion (WW/MW/LHW) so it could happen if he went back down to challenge Shavkat.



Shavkat mentioned being open to the idea of eventually fighting for the MW title, so it could happen that way too.



Of course I am assuming both men will become champion, but it doesn't at all seem like a stretch. It seems like pretty much a given. So at some point, maybe after 3-4 defenses by each, we can figure out who wants to go to who for their belt.



But since Khamzat struggles so much with weight, and since Shavkat is willing, I'd assume it'll happen at MW.