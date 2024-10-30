I still want to see Khamzat vs Shavkat ... perhaps it'll happen down the road as CHAMPION vs CHAMPION

After a few defenses from both men we can get an UNDEFEATED Champ vs Champ fight. It would be the greatest Champ vs Champ fight UFC has ever done.

giphy.gif
 
I think the best time of it happening was when both were at 170. I think it's unlikely Khamzat returns to Welterweight anytime soon. Guaranteed violence though.
 
We can only dream… that would be magnificent!
giphy.gif
 
After a few defenses from both men we can get an UNDEFEATED Champ vs Champ fight. It would be the greatest Champ vs Champ fight UFC has ever done.

giphy.gif
Thank you for at least saying a few defenses. Usually on Sherdog we jump straight to it long before they even get to title contention.
 
There's a LOT of fights I wanted to see for Khamzat in WW.

Covington
Brady
Shavkat
Belal

At MW

Hernandez
Robocop
Viera
Bo
Caio

Lots of interesting match ups.
 
I think the best time of it happening was when both were at 170. I think it's unlikely Khamzat returns to Welterweight anytime soon. Guaranteed violence though.
Khamzat has said he wants to be a three weight champion (WW/MW/LHW) so it could happen if he went back down to challenge Shavkat.

Shavkat mentioned being open to the idea of eventually fighting for the MW title, so it could happen that way too.

Of course I am assuming both men will become champion, but it doesn't at all seem like a stretch. It seems like pretty much a given. So at some point, maybe after 3-4 defenses by each, we can figure out who wants to go to who for their belt.

But since Khamzat struggles so much with weight, and since Shavkat is willing, I'd assume it'll happen at MW.
 
There's a LOT of fights I wanted to see for Khamzat in WW.

Covington
Brady
Shavkat
Belal

At MW

Hernandez
Robocop
Viera
Bo
Caio

Lots of interesting match ups.
Yeah I agree. But imagine Shavkat runs through the WW guys while Khamzat the MW guys (though hopefully neither would have do run through 5 of them beforehand). Then they can finally meet.
 
Khamzat has said he wants to be a three weight champion (WW/MW/LHW) so it could happen if he went back down to challenge Shavkat.

Shavkat mentioned being open to the idea of eventually fighting for the MW title, so it could happen that way too.

Of course I am assuming both men will become champion, but it doesn't at all seem like a stretch. It seems like pretty much a given. So at some point, maybe after 3-4 defenses by each, we can figure out who wants to go to who for their belt.

But since Khamzat struggles so much with weight, and since Shavkat is willing, I'd assume it'll happen at MW.
Shavkat would be a fucking killer at 185 but there are still more scalps to collect at 170 for the time being. If both end up becoming champions, that would be one 'champion vs champion' fight I'd definitely enjoy.
 
Shavkat would be a fucking killer at 185 but there are still more scalps to collect at 170 for the time being. If both end up becoming champions, that would be one 'champion vs champion' fight I'd definitely enjoy.
I just hope to god it happens while both are still undefeated AND in their prime.
 
Yeah I agree. But imagine Shavkat runs through the WW guys while Khamzat the MW guys (though hopefully neither would have do run through 5 of them beforehand). Then they can finally meet.
well

I'd rather each fight at their own respective divisions. I don't like forced super fights, it's just annoying and fucks everyone else.

Shavkat vs Brady I would love to see from like two years ago lol. I wouldn't count out Belal too

And there are lots of interesting mw fights for khamzat as well.

Unless he fixed his cardio, i don't think khamzat is as scary as people make him out to be against aformentioned possible opponents at mw.
 
