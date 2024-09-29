I speak too loudly

Koya

Koya

My wife kept telling me I speak too loudly. my sister sometimes told me that too. I always dismissed it as rubbish.

But today I was meeting with a group of long time friends in a restaurant and they made me the remark.

I have to speak loud for my job. I have to be assertive. Or else I wouldn't even be in that position. But now has it become a trait of myself in everyday life ?

I'd like to tone it down a bit but I don't even realize that I'm loud. To me it's just speaking.

Anyone has had this problem ?
 
Have the same issue.
My relatives regularly tell me to speak in lower volume:(
 
Should have figured hhh.

Ever managed to tone it down ?
 
No(

I naturally have a loud voice.
It requires constant awareness to keep it toned down. Almost bloody impossible.
 
Seems like at long last you now realize it, so what's the problem? Just stay conscious about it, which shouldn't be too much of a stretch because you know it's an issue.
 
What exactly is too loud

Usually you can hear me screaming across the building when i misstype a letter in microsoft excel
 
Fill that fucking room with uppercuts and they’ll forget all about how loud you talk


Start doing this at work too. It’s time to take the next step.
 
i'm not sure about your background, but i had a mother growing up who spoke very loudly. she and my dad would argue, and both tried speaking over the other. so i would speak loud as well to be heard. even to this day when i speak with my mom, it's a bit like that. i let her vent, then i chime in when necessary. i know now how incredibly frustrating it can be to converse with someone like that.
 
