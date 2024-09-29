My wife kept telling me I speak too loudly. my sister sometimes told me that too. I always dismissed it as rubbish.



But today I was meeting with a group of long time friends in a restaurant and they made me the remark.



I have to speak loud for my job. I have to be assertive. Or else I wouldn't even be in that position. But now has it become a trait of myself in everyday life ?



I'd like to tone it down a bit but I don't even realize that I'm loud. To me it's just speaking.



Anyone has had this problem ?