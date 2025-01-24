I need help ( self defense )

There are at this point nationwide protests in my homecountry of Serbia, and its getting violent. 2 female students ( seperate occurrences ) have been ran over by pro government lunatics.

There is also indication that the government will start sending in groups of holligans with police to attack students with blunt weapons, and possibly firearms ( not confirmed ).



My whole life I have lived here thinking this is a safe country. For the first time ever I fear for my life.



What kind of self defense does sherdog recommend?

Firearms are practically illegal ( require all kinds of checks and they certainly won't hand out permits at this moment ), EXCEPT BLACK POWDER FIREARMS ( you only need to register you bought one and thats it, no permits required ).

Knifes are really dangerous, but it is the only form of self defense i currently posses ( short blade ).

Pepper spray I fear might not be enough.

High Lumen flashlights are also on the table.



Obviously there is an option of acquiring a illegal firearm ( I have no doubt I could get my hands on one, darkweb ), but the sentence for that is worse then the sentance for murder ( Yes you should fight for your gun rights, I'm talking to you Americans ).



What do I do?