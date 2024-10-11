I might vote for Dreyga

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 21,281
- Reaction score
- 21,863
Yeah he's got that creepy obsession with Poatan.
Yeah he thinks WMMA is cool.
Yeah he shows all the characteristics of a woke simp that plagues today's society.
But I can't deny that little fucker does have some redeeming characteristics. Like no matter how much I big brother his ass, and no matter how many times I give him a wedgie or stuff him in a locker, he shows a certain resilience that is to be admired. He's always a good sport about it and doesn't break his cool, I see much potential in that.
Like just to give you an example of his relentlessness, the guy is out there with a thread breaking down percentages and algebra of round 1 between Pena and Pennington LOL. It's like im thinking in my head "my man, I can assure you that 99.999% of the MMA fanbase forgot that fight even occurred like 5 minutes after it was done"... but he won't let that fuck with him one bit. I don't know if I should be concerned
about this dude or be in awe of him?
I haven't decided, I'll have to give it some more thought.
And yeah the title was clickbait, I ain't voting for him anytime soon, but I'm taking note of some positives and I'll be keeping an eye on his progress.
Last edited: