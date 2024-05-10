I Just Had An MRI

Pliny Pete
HOLY FUCKING SHIT!!!!!
That was a freaking nightmare LoL
I thought I had one before but I guess I was thinking of a CT Scan, this was a million times scarier
I was legit having a claustrophobic anxiety attack stuck in that tiny ass tube for 15 minutes of pure hell
The wall was only like two inches from my face and that shit triggered my darkest fears hella hard
When I was a little kid I used to have nightmares that I was trapped in a tube just like that and it would give me anxiety attacks while I was sleeping
This brought all that memories back
I legit had to keep calming myself down and reminding me that it was only 15 times and just keep your eyes closed and it would start working but then the loud ass alarm sound that was squealing my ear drums deaf the whole time i was in there would quiet for a second so I would peek my eyes open and see the wall of death closing in on me again and my anxiety would be off to the races once more
Fuck waterboarding, you wanna torture a terrorist put him in an MRI machine