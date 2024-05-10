I Just Had An MRI

giphy.gif



HOLY FUCKING SHIT!!!!!
That was a freaking nightmare LoL
I thought I had one before but I guess I was thinking of a CT Scan, this was a million times scarier
I was legit having a claustrophobic anxiety attack stuck in that tiny ass tube for 15 minutes of pure hell

The wall was only like two inches from my face and that shit triggered my darkest fears hella hard

When I was a little kid I used to have nightmares that I was trapped in a tube just like that and it would give me anxiety attacks while I was sleeping
This brought all that memories back

I legit had to keep calming myself down and reminding me that it was only 15 times and just keep your eyes closed and it would start working but then the loud ass alarm sound that was squealing my ear drums deaf the whole time i was in there would quiet for a second so I would peek my eyes open and see the wall of death closing in on me again and my anxiety would be off to the races once more

Fuck waterboarding, you wanna torture a terrorist put him in an MRI machine


giphy.gif
 
Everything in medical science is a torture seems like patient comfort is the last consideration when designing any medical treatment or apparatus.
 
I just go to sleep when I have to do it. That buzzing and muffled construction sound puts me out. The air is somewhat stuffy too.
 
Good thing you weren't wearing a butt plug or else you were going to have a bad time
 
MRI are shown a lot in the movies, shows, and etc.
 
Did you hallucinate? I remember Art Bell had some guests on who talked about hallucinating in the MRI machine. I think they said they felt like they were being visited by some entities while they were in there or something along those lines. You should be a guest on The Why Files
 
Imagine laying in that thing for 30 minutes not being able to move with 3 bulged discs.
 
Osculater said:
Design a better one 😆
Click to expand...
They already did from googling the type of MRI OP had seems to be getting phased out. They had to make larger MRI machines probably due to BBW in the U.S,mexico,china and England.

2348002.main_image.jpg

3_PAY-MAIN-James-Corden.jpg
 
Never had an MRI I always had traditional Xrays or they ultrasounded my kidneys.
 
Jackonfire said:
Did you hallucinate? I remember Art Bell had some guests on who talked about hallucinating in the MRI machine. I think they said they felt like they were being visited by some entities while they were in there or something along those lines. You should be a guest on The Why Files
Click to expand...

No, but when I was in my little moments of calmness between anxiety spikes i was wondering if this is what one of those sensory deprivation tank gimmicks is like

If it is, its a nightmare!
 
Between the noise and the tight spaces I'd rather be punched in the face.
I fuckin hate those things lol.
 
