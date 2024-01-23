Wish me luck tomorrow...

Tomorrow, I'm seeing an Endocrinologist



For over 2 years now, I've been dizzy and having anxiety and panic attacks. My eyes very tired super quick when I'm reading or watching TV, on the computer, etc...



I've seen doctors, ENT, opthalmologists, a vision therapist, neurologist, neuro opthalmologist, I've had an MRI, ultrasound, blood test



I saw a new doctor a few weeks ago and we went through my bloodwork and my thyroglobulin is 5x of what is normal. My doctor said my thyroid was big and could be releasing the hormones that are causing my panic attacks. I hope that it's what's causing my vision issues, too, since they both happened at the same time. I've actually had vision issues for 20 years, but never could figure it out.



I've been taking metoprolol for about a month now. It's helping a lot but I can still feel like I"m on the verge of having a panic attack sometimes.



So tomorrow, hopefully, all these issues will be taken care of.