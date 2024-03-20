I humbly ask Sherdog again. What is the possible Ceiling for Poatan legacy?

***tree-fiddyI am estimating the possible ceiling for Poatan's legacy to be exactly three hundred and fifty
Highly doubt that happens. Why do you think that? Potan is a world class striker with the hardware to prove it.This is his ceiling, after Jamal KO's him his downfall will start
If he beats Tom and gets a 3rd belt, it’d be hard not to have in the top 3 GOAT conversation.He's active
He's lethal
He's willing to fight unremarkable challengers.
what if he beats Hill,Ank,Tom and Borz?
He already stopped Izzy