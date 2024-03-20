I humbly ask Sherdog again. What is the possible Ceiling for Poatan legacy?

He's active

He's lethal

He's willing to fight unremarkable challengers.



what if he beats Hill,Ank,Tom and Borz?

He already stopped Izzy
 
I think he'll lose again before he gets there, but you never know. I'd say absolutely best case scenario he beats Hill, 2-3 others at LHW, then beats a HW for that belt. That's absolute best case. Even if everything went perfectly he'd be about 40 by then.

I think it's more likely he gets beaten before that happens.

LHW and HW are both weak right now, but all it takes is one bomb to land. Ankalaev could be a nightmare for him and I don't know how he'd look at HW.
 
He beats Ankalaev twice, just to be sure.
Then he beats Aspinall.

That is the ceiling, reality is probably below that.
 
He needs to have the third fight with Izzy at LHW and then retire or it will be all down hill. He is slowing down and it is going to get worse for him. The move LHW bought him a little more time.
 
KO'ing Ank is enough so the dagi riders can quit bitching like he's the uncrowned king of LHW.
 
He's probably there. It's his second career as a high level fighter and he has been getting caught a bit more in his last few fights. An argument could definitely be made for fighting killers, but time will tell.
 
Getting that HW strap would be another insane notch to add to his legacy. I wouldn't say it's too far away, Jones might exit the game after Miochic, and if he wins his next 2, he could face Tom for the HW belt.
 
If he beats Tom and gets a 3rd belt, it’d be hard not to have in the top 3 GOAT conversation.
 
His legacy is cemented, to be honest.

A fight for the heavyweight title (win or lose) is the only thing that could make it that bit more memorable and cool - but not yet, thanks. Maybe in 2026?
 
