Rewatch I forgot how dominant Arlovski was against Fedor until the KO

It's fun rewatching the fight in high definition. Oscar Dela Hoya's reaction (I think he milked it a bit) to the finish is hilarious. Trump was nonchalant, and I never even noticed Royce before because of the grainy footage years ago.



Fedor was getting whooped - it was clear as day. I think Andrei broke his nose with the first punch he landed. I'm not gonna say Fedor got lucky, but a lot of people on forums did when it happened. Arlovski made a calculated risk which lost him the fight. He tried to finish the fight right away despite his chin issues.

Fedor looked much slower then Andrei and his punching technique was kinda ugly. He might've fought most of the fight dazed after the first exchange. Good thing for Fedor is that he threw bricks when he connected. AA was way more technical, and it seemed like he was very prepared even if the fight went to the ground.
 
I thought Arlovski was going to brutalize Fedor. Then .... a random flying knee to nowhere. Like you're boxing the guys head off, let's just jump straight at him awkwardly from far away when he's already cornered for some reason. Worst fight IQ mistake I've seen Arlovski make.
 
usernamee said:
Fedor went through a few tough moments in the peak of his career and always ended up finishing the guys brutally shortly thereafter. It's part of why Fedor is such a magical legend for many.

All those who “don’t get it” why Fedor is a goat, should read this reply.
 
Always said if Mirko used his straight punches against Fedor he would've beaten him, Arlovski had the blue print too with straight punches but !@#$ed it up. But watch slo mo... Fedor deflected all the punches in the final sequences from AA outside of the bodyshot

Fedor Bless
 
And Randleman dumped him on his head from a height. Fedor still won.


Legendary.
 
lol Arlovski only did anything of note in the last 10 seconds of the fight
 
Local Plata said:
I thought Arlovski was going to brutalize Fedor. Then .... a random flying knee to nowhere. Like you're boxing the guys head off, let's just jump straight at him awkwardly from far away when he's already cornered for some reason. Worst fight IQ mistake I've seen Arlovski make.

In real time, it might've seemed like a good idea. Arlovski was winning the fight, batters Fedor with a right, after setting up a trap correctly. AA then push kicks Fedor, the way he got pushed back seemed like he got the wind kicked out of him. When Fedor bounced off the ropes, it almost looked like he was gonna fall face first. A jump knee didn't seem that bad of an idea really.
 
Local Plata said:
I thought Arlovski was going to brutalize Fedor. Then .... a random flying knee to nowhere. Like you're boxing the guys head off, let's just jump straight at him awkwardly from far away when he's already cornered for some reason. Worst fight IQ mistake I've seen Arlovski make.

He did the same thing against Sylvia in the second fight, got over-excited. But even if he hadnt done that, Cornered Fedor was gonna cancel him anyway


If not smackin a flying knee out the sky then the raging demon works

ShinAkumaSGS.gif
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
In real time, it might've seemed like a good idea. Arlovski was winning the fight, batters Fedor with a right, after setting up a trap correctly. AA then push kicks Fedor, the way he got pushed back seemed like he got the wind kicked out of him. When Fedor bounced off the ropes, it looked like he was gonna fall face first. A jump knee didn't seem that bad of an idea really.

He also beat Ben Rothwell with a big knee in the previous fight before this.
 
ryun253 said:
Always said if Mirko used his straight punches against Fedor he would've beaten him

He did use straight punches on him. He broke his nose and then Fedor came back with a nuclear overhand that Mirko barely avoided and also scared the fuckin shit out of him
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Nah, he won most of the fight before the ending. Fedor was messed up after half a round.

Nah most of arlovski's punches missed and it was an uneventful first rd until Arlovski finally started to find his timing
 
Arlovski was winning but to say that he was dominating is incredibly retarded even by sherdog standards.
 
AA was always my favorite fighter, and this fight was the worst roller coaster.

Went in thinking it's Fedor, Andrei's chances aren't great. Then AA starts landing, hopes start going up... then, he gets slept mid-air and legit looked dead. Good times.
 
Lycandroid said:
Arlovski was winning but to say that he was dominating is incredibly retarded even by sherdog standards.

Yeah' id give him the round before it was over but he didnt even really land anything of note, until they got seperated from the clinch and that literally was like 10 seconds of action before Fedor nailed him

Fedor was definitley slower than Arlovski but AA was one of the fastest HW punchers at that time and he was working w Freddy Roach. Fedor also was probably slowing down at this point.

Fedor was good at evading AA's shots. It's when he tried to punch AA that he got tagged at the end there. AA's speed was giving him issues.
 
HHJ said:
Nah most of arlovski's punches missed and it was an uneventful first rd until Arlovski finally started to find his timing

Aside from the possibly broken nose, there were welts on Fedor's thigh, AA had a good TD attempt and Fedor landed zero strikes of any consequence up until the end sequence.
 
i wish it was easier for most, but if you go back and watch fedors career he made a slow and clear transition from grappler to striker and this is right around the tipping point

he was more talented in grappling and had a stronger technical background from judo/sambo and thats what opened up his striking game, go back and watch and its obvious
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Aside from the possible broken nose, there were welts on Fedor's thigh, AA had a good TD attempt and Fedor landed zero strikes of any consequence up until the end sequence.

Neither did Arlovski til the clinch broke. If you think a few kicks to Fedor's leg was domination Heh


HEH

also he had a "good" TD attempted that didnt result in a TD, so it really didnt mean anything at all. Unless we are giving a runner up prize for a nice effort? lol
 
