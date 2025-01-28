It's fun rewatching the fight in high definition. Oscar Dela Hoya's reaction (I think he milked it a bit) to the finish is hilarious. Trump was nonchalant, and I never even noticed Royce before because of the grainy footage years ago.







Fedor was getting whooped - it was clear as day. I think Andrei broke his nose with the first punch he landed. I'm not gonna say Fedor got lucky, but a lot of people on forums did when it happened. Arlovski made a calculated risk which lost him the fight. He tried to finish the fight right away despite his chin issues.



Fedor looked much slower then Andrei and his punching technique was kinda ugly. He might've fought most of the fight dazed after the first exchange. Good thing for Fedor is that he threw bricks when he connected. AA was way more technical, and it seemed like he was very prepared even if the fight went to the ground.