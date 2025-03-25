  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Arlovski interview: Calls out Fedor and talks steroids and leaving the UFC on bad terms

Feels that Fedor "got lucky" in their first fight.

Accuses Fedor of saying his name first in a recent interview where Fedor said that Arlovski likes "making things up" about how their first fight went.

Says he's willing to fight Fedor anywhere, under any rules: boxing or MMA.

Asked about Fedors boxing. Says it's not about fedors boxing its about his power and speed and ability to see openings. "If you make a mistake Fedor will put your lights out."

Journalist says a fight with Fedor and Arlovksi will cost roughly 4M and that Fedor wants what he was getting in Strikeforce/ Bellator which is 2M per fight. Arlovski said he's willing to take significantly less to make the fight happen.

Journalist asks him which fighters he fought in the past who were as good or better than Fedor and Arlovski said Pedro Rizzo. Says the pain he felt the next day after Rizzos low kicks was unlike anything he's ever felt from a fight.

Says he thinks Fedor was on steroids. "You can't fight 2-3x per month without steroids." Journalist says, "Maybe you can against lower level guys though?"

Arlovski: "It doesn't matter if they're lower level guys. You can't have that many full contact fights in such a short time because you still get injured. If Fedor really did this without steroids he's super human."

Arlovski says he's not on steroids now but open to trying steroids, specifically testosterone but with the approval of a doctor only.

Says that he's upset at the UFC for not putting him on the main card for his last fight. Says he's upset at Dana White for not saying goodbye to him or calling him after the fight. Says it was "weird" after all these years.

Says he wants to fight at least 3 more times before he retires.
 
That's fucked up that Dana did not even tell him anything. He's been around forever and was their HW champion...
 
