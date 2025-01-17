Do you believe Fedor was afraid to fight the best fighters in the UFC? (Circa 2009)

Thread 'Why Didn’t Fedor Join The UFC?' This question can be easily answered with a google search, but I came here instead for the complete and correct answer.





Inspired by this thread.I mean to be fair to Fedor he did fight and defeat former UFC champions about 6 of them I believe.Tim SylviaAndrei ArlovskiRampage JacksonMark ColemanFrank MirKevin RandlemanIn the link below, these are the guys were ranked in top 10 Heavyweights circa 2009.As you can see above the only guys he didn't fight in his career are Lesnar, Dos Santos, Barnett, Velasquez, Carwin.Because Fedor didn't end up in the UFC at that time. And he was about to fight Barnett but we know what happened there.Does some people here think he was afraid to fight these guys?Fedor wasn't afraid of anyone imo. The guy just didn't fight these fighters because of other circumstances. Nothing to do with fighting.