Do you believe Fedor was afraid to fight the best fighters in the UFC? (Circa 2009)

  • Yes, he feared fighting the best fighters in the UFC at that time.

    Votes: 1 6.3%

  • No, he feared no man.

    Votes: 15 93.8%

  • I have no idea.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    16
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,599
Reaction score
48,279
Inspired by this thread.

Dimbis

Thread 'Why Didn’t Fedor Join The UFC?'

This question can be easily answered with a google search, but I came here instead for the complete and correct answer.

If I know something, it’s that a sherdogger can never be 2 things: Wrong, Short, Skinny, or caught on a derailed hypetrain.

I mean to be fair to Fedor he did fight and defeat former UFC champions about 6 of them I believe.

Tim Sylvia
Andrei Arlovski
Rampage Jackson
Mark Coleman
Frank Mir
Kevin Randleman

In the link below, these are the guys were ranked in top 10 Heavyweights circa 2009.

www.mmamania.com

UFC rankings/MMA rankings featured in USA Today for November 2009

UFC rankings/MMA rankings featured in USA Today for November 2009
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Top 10 HW 2009.png

As you can see above the only guys he didn't fight in his career are Lesnar, Dos Santos, Barnett, Velasquez, Carwin.

Because Fedor didn't end up in the UFC at that time. And he was about to fight Barnett but we know what happened there.

Does some people here think he was afraid to fight these guys?

Fedor wasn't afraid of anyone imo. The guy just didn't fight these fighters because of other circumstances. Nothing to do with fighting.
 
lol @ being inspired by that piece of shit's thread which he didnt even participate in
 
No....Bald Goof was scared to bring him to the UFC to fight his best guys after what Ramage did to golden boy Chuck in Pride.
 
DoubleTrouble said:
No....Bald Goof was scared to bring him to the UFC to fight his best guys after what Ramage did to golden boy Chuck in Pride.
Click to expand...
This is not the way promoters think
 
