Really I feel like the key point were Fedor could have joined the UFC was in 2007 just post Pride not in 2009 post Affliction, by that point he was signed up with M-1 on a long term deal and Dana/The UFC was never likely to agree to work with someone under those conditions.I suspect the big reason why he didnt sign in 2007 was that whilst the UFC were offering "ok" money to ex Pride guys back then it wasnt really that big relative to their status and Fedor or Vadim realised they were actually being lowballed, that were were actually other options. M-1 offered Fedor a much bigger deal which was garneted for years with the view to farming him out to other promoters, basically his retirement contract and the UFC didnt want to match it because it would potentially mean offering more to other fighters so they lost him.