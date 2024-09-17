I dont get the outrage on here over the grappling displays this last weekend..This is fucking MMA ... mixed martial arts...Its gotta be just salty crusty my favorite fighter lost tears ..OrY'all have really either been brain washed or have no idea what your watching actually..Grappling is an integral part of the game...you need to have answer for it if you wanna be champion and a long reigning one...all the all time greats had this answer...You are either the best Mixed martial artist or your not ...Everyone who lost on the weekend lost because they didnt have the answers for the test infront of them...you cant blame the test, if you didnt study correctly...these fighters knew the assignment going in..there is ALWAYS AN ANSWERNothing needs to change rules wise and having champions like this forces changes to the game FOR THE BETTER...we dont want all the champs being the same over and over again....I've been a long time viewer and martial artists myself and i found nothing boring all card ... It takes a huge amount of skill and determination to pull off the type of game plan Valentina and Merab did.. not to mention discipline...Show some respect to the athletes and smarten up about the sport your watching or go elsewhere..Come at me bro