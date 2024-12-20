Mighty Mouse: "I don’t see anybody anytime soon who can replicate what I’ve done in MMA"

Like you said, there might not be another Demetrious Johnson again.I’ve submitted a small piece of mixed martial arts… But right now, I don’t see anybody anytime soon who can replicate what I’ve done in mixed martial arts."In the same interview, DJ said ONE's equal focus on MMA, Muay Thai, KB and submission grappling is what separates it from the competition:"Yeah, 1000% that's what I think separates ONE Championship from the rest of the competition.It's not a mixed martial arts organization. It is the organization that celebrates all forms of martial arts."