I cannot gain muscle.

I can lift weights nearly everyday and shows very minimal growth i notice people who lift just as much as i do that are twice my size. What am i doing wrong?
 
1)Less training. If gaining size is your priority, train 3 - 4 days per week at most. Recovery is vital.

2)Follow a good program. There is a Sticky at the top of this Forum that includes links to proven weight training programs, from beginner to advanced.

3)Make sure your diet is correct. You need to give your body something to work with.
 
What is your age, height and weight? If you lift weights 5-6 days/week, are "skinny" and are frustrated with lack of gains, then novice powerlifting programs like StrongLifts 5x5 and Starting Strength were made for you and I highly recommend you run one of them for 3 months.

FWIW there are several lengthy threads in this forum featuring idiots like myself arguing over 5x5, 3x5 and whether or not it should take 6 months to achieve a 1xBW benchpress. Ignore that shit, pick any novice full body program and stick with it for 3 months.
 
Are you doing heavy barbell compound lifts for low to moderate reps?

Are you eating enough calories? Are you sleeping enough?

I went from 140lb at 16 to 215-230lb simply by lifting heavy weights for deadlifts and squats. Aim to 1RM 2-4 times your bodyweight for squats and deadlifts.
 
You’re most likely not eating enough. It’s difficult to say what you’re doing wrong though, unless you say what it is you’re actually doing.
 
You can bro believe me. I was a scrawny 130 pounds and beefed up to 195. Just get you some optimum nutrition weight gainer and creatine. This is the best brand and decent prices. Try to eat every 3 hours of whatever healthy foods you can afford. A big bag of pinto beans is cheap and has tons of protein if you cant afford others and will help supplement your diet. Try to split your workouts into bodyparts and do each bodypart twice a week. Also to really get you motivated get some coffee grounds and eat the shit. Dont even waste time making coffee just eat a tablespoon of grounds with some water and in an hour you will be in beast mode. Also have alot of sex cause this produces testosterone too and get some ashwagandha powder as it boosts test and is cheap. Just make your mind up and do it and you will see results.
Good luck brotha.
 
Thanks bro yes i eat about two meals a day but not much in-total. Rarely use supplements. I do full-body works out i don't split my days.
 
Are you young 20s? Where you could eat fast food every meal and burn it off.
 
2 meals a day arent enough if you want to put on mass. Eat something every 3 hours and try the supplements I suggested. The ashwagandha is a miracle herb for me I been training for a longggg time and using it its just easier to work out and Im more pumped. You only have to take 1/4 a teaspoon a day in water thats enough. Heres the brand I use this bag will last you forever. I wish I knew about this product years ago.

Capture.JPG
 
samuelsoncast said:
Doesn't work for the Indians
Looks pretty buff to me.

hq720.jpg
 
Stop lifting in grams and ounces. Move on to kilos and pounds.

Alternatively, pay for the Platinum membership here and get swole like the rest of us.
 
As someone who personally knows a ton of these guys, they’re almost all on some serious gear.
And not even the good stuff.
Their balls would probably float off into space if they weren’t contained in their ballbags.
 
