I cannot gain muscle.

Steveston said: I can lift weights nearly everyday and shows very minimal growth i notice people who lift just as much as i do that are twice my size. What am i doing wrong? Click to expand...

You can bro believe me. I was a scrawny 130 pounds and beefed up to 195. Just get you some optimum nutrition weight gainer and creatine. This is the best brand and decent prices. Try to eat every 3 hours of whatever healthy foods you can afford. A big bag of pinto beans is cheap and has tons of protein if you cant afford others and will help supplement your diet. Try to split your workouts into bodyparts and do each bodypart twice a week. Also to really get you motivated get some coffee grounds and eat the shit. Dont even waste time making coffee just eat a tablespoon of grounds with some water and in an hour you will be in beast mode. Also have alot of sex cause this produces testosterone too and get some ashwagandha powder as it boosts test and is cheap. Just make your mind up and do it and you will see results.Good luck brotha.