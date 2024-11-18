Jon!
New Zealand: Thousands protest in Wellington over Māori bill
Protesters have converged in the New Zealand's capital in protest of a bill which would reinterpret a 184-year treaty with the Māori people.
- Thousands of people in New Zealand have gathered to protest against a contentious bill that they say will redefine the country's founding treaty with the Māori people
- Many of them have walked hundreds of kilometres to reach parliament house in the capital Wellington, as part of a nine-day hīkoi - or peaceful protest march
- The bill seeks to reinterpret the 184-year-old Treaty of Waitangi between British colonisers and Māori people
- The bill's proponents say it will enable New Zealanders to have the same rights as Māori people, while critics say the bill would undermine the rights of indigenous people
- Although the bill is unlikely to pass, as it lacks support from some of the government's coalition partners, critics say it still risks upsetting race relations
Any New Zealanders in here able to give some more detail on the sentiments of the protesters?
Obviously identitarianism is a big deal right now on Sherdog, but should indigenous people have more/the same rights as non-indigenous people (former immigrants)?