I wish people would understand, the Maori are NOT indigenous to NZ! I'm sure most people think they are, that is how they are presented to the world. I also wouldn't be surprized if lots of Maori children are brought up these days being told they are indigenous.

Yes, the Poms colonized NZ. However, much earlier, the Maori arrived from Polynesia and colonised the country, and 'dealt' with the people who were already living there.

The Maori were more advanced and they loved war, and also cannibalism. In today's woke religious world, these things are not really being taught anymore.



The article in the link mentions the , "British colonizers." But what about the Maori colonizers?