  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International Huge Protests in New Zealand Over Maori Bill

Jon!

Jon!

Embracing Entropy
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
32,160
Reaction score
67,610
www.bbc.co.uk

New Zealand: Thousands protest in Wellington over Māori bill

Protesters have converged in the New Zealand's capital in protest of a bill which would reinterpret a 184-year treaty with the Māori people.
www.bbc.co.uk

  • Thousands of people in New Zealand have gathered to protest against a contentious bill that they say will redefine the country's founding treaty with the Māori people
  • Many of them have walked hundreds of kilometres to reach parliament house in the capital Wellington, as part of a nine-day hīkoi - or peaceful protest march
  • The bill seeks to reinterpret the 184-year-old Treaty of Waitangi between British colonisers and Māori people
  • The bill's proponents say it will enable New Zealanders to have the same rights as Māori people, while critics say the bill would undermine the rights of indigenous people
  • Although the bill is unlikely to pass, as it lacks support from some of the government's coalition partners, critics say it still risks upsetting race relations

-----


Any New Zealanders in here able to give some more detail on the sentiments of the protesters?

Obviously identitarianism is a big deal right now on Sherdog, but should indigenous people have more/the same rights as non-indigenous people (former immigrants)?
 
Damn, regular kiwis doesn't have the same rights? What are we talking about here?

Btw, maori people are some of the best in the world, met so many nice maoris when I was in NZ.
 
Some chick did the haka in their parliament, everything is fine now.
 
“Left wing spaz makes lame thread on karate forum”
 
Jon! said:
"In bid for attention, hardcore team player brings irrelevant team dynamics to a thread that has nothing to do with her"
Click to expand...

“Retard shits pants in partisan karate forum thread”
 
I don't know, but I'm sure someone is pushing some white guilt rent seeking scam bullshit and that needs to stop.
 
I wish people would understand, the Maori are NOT indigenous to NZ! I'm sure most people think they are, that is how they are presented to the world. I also wouldn't be surprized if lots of Maori children are brought up these days being told they are indigenous.
Yes, the Poms colonized NZ. However, much earlier, the Maori arrived from Polynesia and colonised the country, and 'dealt' with the people who were already living there.
The Maori were more advanced and they loved war, and also cannibalism. In today's woke religious world, these things are not really being taught anymore.

The article in the link mentions the , "British colonizers." But what about the Maori colonizers?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Law Outraged Brazilian women stage protests against bill to equate late abortions with homicide
Replies
12
Views
500
squeezewax
squeezewax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,664
Messages
56,535,908
Members
175,272
Latest member
Pierren11

Share this page

Back
Top