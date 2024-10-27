How to fix YouTube

blaseblase

blaseblase

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
11,175
Reaction score
21,504
YouTube has the worst search function out of all websites. Which is surprising, since its owned by Google, which got popular in the first place for having the best search algorithm. Any time you search for something, the first few results will be what you want. But then it will start showing you completely irrelevant results in a nefarious category called "people also watched". Sometimes these are awful recommendations, you could be searching cat videos and they will decide to recommend you some animal being murdered. Things you never asked for and never wanted to witness. Shock channels have figured out the algorithm for "people also watched" and gotten their disgusting videos into the search results.

The fix is to type before:2025 prior to every search. This reverts YouTube search back into what it used to be, before it starting sucking. Back to actually showing you what you searched for. Its insane that this isn't the default. I've come around to the dead internet theory in the past year.
 
My YouTube only recommends gangsta rap, idiot drivers and pimple popping videos, don't seem broke to me
 
blaseblase said:
YouTube has the worst search function out of all websites. Which is surprising, since its owned by Google, which got popular in the first place for having the best search algorithm. Any time you search for something, the first few results will be what you want. But then it will start showing you completely irrelevant results in a nefarious category called "people also watched". Sometimes these are awful recommendations, you could be searching cat videos and they will decide to recommend you some animal being murdered. Things you never asked for and never wanted to witness. Shock channels have figured out the algorithm for "people also watched" and gotten their disgusting videos into the search results.

The fix is to type before:2025 prior to every search. This reverts YouTube search back into what it used to be, before it starting sucking. Back to actually showing you what you searched for. Its insane that this isn't the default. I've come around to the dead internet theory in the past year.
Click to expand...

If you go to history, you can see what you searched for in the past. I don't know if that's what you are referring to.
 
Pliny Pete said:
My YouTube only recommends gangsta rap, idiot drivers and pimple popping videos, don't seem broke to me
Click to expand...
Try searching a gangsta rap song and scrolling the results, eventually it will start feeding you some bullshit. Probably this:

1730034723708.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
Anyone fix their own car's a/c?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
Legumes
Legumes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,753
Messages
56,409,836
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top