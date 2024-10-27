How to fix YouTube

YouTube has the worst search function out of all websites. Which is surprising, since its owned by Google, which got popular in the first place for having the best search algorithm. Any time you search for something, the first few results will be what you want. But then it will start showing you completely irrelevant results in a nefarious category called "people also watched". Sometimes these are awful recommendations, you could be searching cat videos and they will decide to recommend you some animal being murdered. Things you never asked for and never wanted to witness. Shock channels have figured out the algorithm for "people also watched" and gotten their disgusting videos into the search results.



The fix is to type before:2025 prior to every search. This reverts YouTube search back into what it used to be, before it starting sucking. Back to actually showing you what you searched for. Its insane that this isn't the default. I've come around to the dead internet theory in the past year.