Something seems to be off with the logic of a woman, usually.
They tend to be not rational, trying to make a fight for practically nothing, and so on and so on.
I know thats not just a womans trait per se , but there are stories I read online, I hear from my friends, and I have some from my experience too , so there are some patterns here and there.
So how to respond as a husband, boyfriend , when you recognize those situations ?
Is the only way just to remain silent, stop providing arguments, and just say yes ma'am ?
Anything else should usually trigger woman to run away, get angry, or whatever that doesnt make sense ?
To keep the peace, man has to be capable to ignore those moments discretly and just wait for the moment to go away, and lady come to the 'normal' setting ?
It looks like its usually the most common way to keep the marrriage and relationship ,you cant just throw the arguments and go into discussion with your lady ?
