How the spehere works video

I found this video interesting. You may or may not...

My biggest takeaway is that Dana and the UFC have just done a TERRIBLE job promoting this event.

1- Dana is just trash all around at this point.
I am sick of him. I feel like the collective mma world is getting sick of him.
His take on piracy, Jon Jones and Mighty Mouse are mind bogglingly dumb, he is wildly out of touch.

2- the UFCs idea that the Sphere is the star of the show only works if you actually can convey why the Sphere is interesting and will make for a good show, which imo, Dana has failed MISERABLY at doing.

2b- Doing a supposed big card and not investing in a few more big names, and having a BW main event was an idea so dumb only someone surrounded by people afraid to tell them their ideas are bad could ever think is a good idea.

/rant. I don't want to distract too far from the actual info on how the Sphere works with my rant on UFC brass current state as hot flaming dogshit
 
I still have no idea how this is supposed to enrich the fights or whatever. No one seems to have explained any of this.

Like, is there going to be backdrops and shit moving about behind and around the octagon while people are fighting? That would be dumb.

Or is it just going to be used to show massive ads in between fights?

There's no seating on the side that the screen is on either, so viewers on tv aren't even going to see this screen during the fights as there's no way the UFC would film from that side. Sometimes they'll have to depend on the right camera angle needed though.

This whole thing just sounds really stupid. Then again, the UFC still haven't explained what the fuck this thing is either.
 
They're spending 20 mil. I'm sure they've sat in the seats and viewed a demo/walk through of what it will be like
 
I just hope someone gets knocked out because they are distracted by the spectacle going on in background😵‍💫
 
I get the criticism of the cars itself and the crazy ticket prices (which is an overall trend for the UFC these days) , but I don't understand all the hate for the sphere show.

I'm glad the UFC is doing something different and with pageantry in a time where every card is presented the same and the overall atmosphere of the product feels stale.
 
It's like one of those Pink Floyd Lazer light shows crossed with MMA.
It isn't congruent imo.
Do I want to blow lines and see JBG ultra violence or do I want to take mushrooms and vibe on the aesthetic of the audio video tech?
The whole thing is confusing to me and Dana hasn't explained it very well by saying 'it's a one of one'.

Edit: this guy does a pretty good job of explaining how amazing and soulless the Sphere is
 
Last edited:
Looks like a cool place for some events, not so much for fights.
 
For investing so much money and this supposed to being special they really mucked this up.
 
I think Dana wants people just to sit down whether it's in attendance at The Sphere of at home watching and have a unique experience, I don't think he's looking to break down "the magic" in bullet points for people to pick apart prior to seeing anything.
 
