How the spehere works video

My biggest takeaway is that Dana and the UFC have just done a TERRIBLE job promoting this event.



1- Dana is just trash all around at this point.

I am sick of him. I feel like the collective mma world is getting sick of him.

His take on piracy, Jon Jones and Mighty Mouse are mind bogglingly dumb, he is wildly out of touch.



2- the UFCs idea that the Sphere is the star of the show only works if you actually can convey why the Sphere is interesting and will make for a good show, which imo, Dana has failed MISERABLY at doing.



2b- Doing a supposed big card and not investing in a few more big names, and having a BW main event was an idea so dumb only someone surrounded by people afraid to tell them their ideas are bad could ever think is a good idea.



/rant. I don't want to distract too far from the actual info on how the Sphere works with my rant on UFC brass current state as hot flaming dogshit